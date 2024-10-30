Mark Kilam among 3 Stamps coaches relieved of duties

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam, defensive coordinator Brent Monson and defensive line coach Juwan Simpson would not be retained for the 2025 season.

The team said that further announcements regarding the football operations staff will be made at a later date.

The news comes after Stampeders team president Jay McNeil said on Monday that general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson’s job was safe, after the team finished 5-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

“As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team,” Dickenson said. “We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best.”

Kilam and Monson served as Stampeders coaches for 20 and 15 years, respectively. Simpson was on staff for two years.

“Mark was a loyal soldier and an integral part of our Grey Cup-winning seasons,” said Dickenson.

“No one worked harder than Brent and he gave us everything he had.

“Simp’s connection with the Stampeders goes back to 2008 and we appreciate everything he did for our organization as a player and as a coach.

“We thank them all and wish them well in the future.”