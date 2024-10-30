Pathways Alliance brings fans closer to the action at Grey Cup

TORONTO – Pathways Alliance is teaming up with the Canadian Football League to provide unforgettable fan experiences at this year’s Grey Cup. The group of oil sands producers will support various activities, including game-day events and giveaways for fans.

“As an organization representing Canada’s largest oil sands operators, we’re excited to work with the CFL for the Grey Cup. It’s a national celebration where people across the country gather to cheer on their favourite team, and we look forward to enhancing the game-day experience for fans,” says Kendall Dilling, President, Pathways Alliance.

RELATED

» Buy tickets to the 111th Grey Cup!

» Jonas Brothers to rock Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

» Learn more about the 111th Grey Cup festival

As part of the sponsorship, a group of fans – chosen at random by the CFL – will be escorted to the sidelines for the opening kickoff. They will be up-close and personal as players take the field for final warmups and experience the excitement at field level as Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and delegates open festivities with the national anthem and a Royal Canadian Air Force flyover.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of the CFL,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Their incredible energy translates directly to the players; their deafening cheers can ignite the most unlikely of comebacks; their tremendous passion and pride inspires all we do. We’re grateful for all their support, and this sponsorship with Pathways Alliance will help us celebrate our fans and bring them closer to the game they love.”

The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on CTV, TSN and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

​ABOUT PATHWAYS ALLIANCE

​Pathways Alliance represents Canada’s largest oil sands companies working together to provide energy the world needs while advancing environmental innovation.