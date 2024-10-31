Checking Down: Lions getting healthy in time for Western Semi-Final

TORONTO — The BC Lions are getting healthy just in time for the post-season.

BC had every player available in practice to start the week of preparation, while Samuel Emilus, AJ Ouellette and Rolan Milligan Jr. were also full participants for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Meanwhile the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS are preparing to face off in the Eastern Semi-Final, also on Saturday, November 2. Receiver Justin Hardy was a full participant for Ottawa while Argos’ Damonte Coxie missed practice with a knee injury.

All four teams have filed their injury reports for the first two days of practice before the post-season kicks off on the weekend.

In other news, the CFL unveiled its 2024 Divisional All-CFL Teams on Wednesday, with the Argonauts and Roughriders leading the way in nominations for the East and West respectively.

BC LIONS

– Running back William Stanback wants to be one of the pieces that helps the Lions go all the way as they prepare to begin their post-season journey against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday (Steve Ewen, The Province).

– Wide receiver Justin McInnis and kicker Sean Whyte were named to the West Division All-CFL team for their performances in the 2024 season (BCLions.com).

– The Lions head to Regina to face the Riders with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to get the start on Saturday (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via The Province).

– Head coach Rick Campbell said it’s the first time all year he had ‘every single person’ back at practice on Monday ahead of their matchup against Saskatchewan, including linebacker Bo Lokombo (BCLions.com/CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Three-time Grey Cup champion in Edmonton (1993, 2003, 2005) Chris Morris is the Edmonton Elks’ new President and CEO, the team announced Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– Pat Steinberg takes a look at Tre Ford‘s future with the Elks as Edmonton starts their preparations for the 2025 CFL Season (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Justin Rankin to a new one-year extension the club announced Saturday. The new deal runs through the 2025 season and replaces Rankin’s rookie contract (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam, defensive coordinator Brent Monson and defensive line coach Juwan Simpson would not be retained for the 2025 season (CFL.ca).

– Calgary also announced on Tuesday that they have signed four American players – defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Meiko Dotson, defensive lineman Jett Bush and receiver Mike Harley Jr. (CFL.ca).

– Receiver Reggie Begelton and defensive tackle Mike Rose have been voted as West Division All-CFL for the 2024 Canadian Football League season (Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Riders had nothing to play for in their Week 21 matchup against the Stamps, opting to rest most of their starters and eventually losing 27-12. The team is now flushing the loss away and is ready to host the Lions in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday (TSN.ca).

– Eight Riders have been named West Division All-CFL, including defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. being named as halfback and special teams player (Riderville.com).

– The nominations are a testament to a deep Saskatchewan roster that was able to finish second in the West Division, only one game back of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for first place (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The CFL unveiled its 2024 Divisional All-CFL Teams on Wednesday and seven Blue Bombers were named to the West squad in running back Brady Oliveira, receiver Nic Demski, offensive tackle Stanley Bryant, guard Liam Dobson, defensive end Willie Jefferson, cornerback Tyrell Ford, and defensive back Deatrick Nichols (BlueBombers.com).

– Oliveira – alongside Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis – has made history as part of the first duo to lead the CFL in rushing and receiving yards in 2024 (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The CFL unveiled the divisional All-CFL teams today, including six Tiger-Cats selections; quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receivers Shemar Bridges, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Tim White, centre David Beard and cornerback Jamal Peters (Ticats.ca).

– The Canadian Football League unveiled today the nine nominees for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ award, including the Tiger-Cats nominee David Beard (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts have nine players tabbed as East Division All-CFL, including running back Ka’Deem Carey and receiver Makai Polk. Check out all the Argos nominations (Argonauts.ca).

– Nick Arbuckle is at the head of the class for Week 21 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall headlines five reasons why the Toronto Argonauts defence is trending up ahead of their matchup with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the Eastern Semi-Final (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Receiver Justin Hardy, offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, defensive linemen Michael Wakefield and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, as well as defensive backs Adarius Pickett and Damon Webb were named East Division All-CFL (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Ottawa had a intense practice session in preparation for their matchup in the Eastern Semi-Final with the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, writes Frankie Benvenuti (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Damon Webb is at the head of the class for Week 21 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have earned full marks for October in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF. The selections include all appearances from Weeks 18 to 21 (CFL.ca).

– The Canadian Football League unveiled the East and West Division All-Star teams on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Nick Callender, defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey, cornerback Kabion Ento, and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy from the Montreal Alouettes have been selected to the East Division All-Star team (MontrealAlouettes.com).