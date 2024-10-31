Ferguson: 7 predictions for the Eastern and Western Semi-Final

Whether you’re a fan of risking your money on prop bets or just love trying to call your shot, there is little more rewarding than getting it right in a big game.

With that in mind as you prepare to predict some of the biggest moments of the weekend to come here are mine.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

TREVOR HARRIS COMPLETES 80 PER CENT OR MORE OF HIS PASSES

Trevor Harris is a tactician at any time. In the playoffs he raises his trademark accuracy and decision making to a whole new level. In his last playoff action in the 2022 Eastern Semi-Final and Final he was a combined 52-of-64 (81.2 per cent) for 605 yards. In the 2021 Eastern Semi-Final he was 28-of-44 (63.6 per cent) for 364 yards in a snowy loss to Hamilton.

I believe Harris is primed on home turf to dissect and guide the Roughriders to an all-time efficient performance. The question then becomes: is it good enough to take down the potentially explosive Lions attack?

JUSTIN HARDY HAS 100+ YARDS RECEIVING

Ottawa’s leading receiver this year wasn’t Jaelon Acklin, or Dominique Rhymes, or Bralon Addison. Week in and week out it was Justin Hardy who finished the season first in catches, second in receiving yards and impressively compiled three more 100-yard games (eight total) than any other pass-catcher in the CFL this season.

While Hardy will get plenty of attention from the Argos secondary on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field, and he rarely gets loose for big chunk plays – just seven gains of 30-yards or more on the year – I believe he will collect enough eight, 12 and 15-yard catches to reach the three digit milestone once again.

VERNON ADAMS JR. THROWS FOR 400 YARDS

Last year in the Western Semi-Final Adams Jr. completed 28 of 39 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 54 yards and three rushing touchdowns. It was an utter domination of the visiting Calgary Stampeders to the point where it seemed BC might as well rest him in the second half.

This year Adams Jr. and the Lions will have to do it on the road due to a slumping second half, which he watched from the sidelines. With the Riders brandishing a ball control offence and improved running game I smell a bevy of explosive pass completions and big passing yardage coming for the Lions as they attempt to spoil the prairie party two weeks in a row on their way home for the Grey Cup.

SEAN WHYTE IS PERFECT

Through 18-games this year only three have involved any kind of Sean Whyte missed kick. The sideline antics and one-liners might grab your attention, but his CFL-leading field goal percentage and overall influence on BC’s success when given a chance are essential to the Lions playoff potential.

DEFENSIVE LINES DOMINATE THE EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Five players tied for the CFL lead in sacks with eight takedowns. FOUR of them are in the Eastern Semi-Final this year with the added bonus of having a few defensive tackles in the mix to pair with your usual edge rush specialists.

From Jake Ceresna, to Ralph Holley, Lorenzo Mauldin IV to Michael Wakefield anyone could take over this game including Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith and the most dynamic single snap pass rusher in the game Folarin Orimolade.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. GETS ANOTHER INTERCEPTION

He nabbed eight on the season and like all great defensive backs he always seems to be around the ball. With Adams Jr.’s tendency to stretch the field, if Milligan Jr. can guess right he just might be able to run underneath another one in the playoffs.

KA’DEEM CAREY WINS THE DAY

While boatloads of pressure rest on Chad Kelly to right the wrongs of last year’s Eastern Final loss, nothing would alleviate the stress and allow Kelly to play freely more than a couple solid Argos runs from veteran Ka’Deem Carey.

Toronto using its running game as a weapon instead of an annoying requirement might change the entire feel of Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.