Landry: 3 things the Lions could do to win the Western Semi-Final

Not so long ago, during Week 19 of the CFL’s 2024 regular season, the BC Lions got thumped by the team they are playing in this Saturday’s Western Semi-Final, the Saskatchewan Roughriders. And that thumping took place in the very spot where this playoff game will be contested, Mosaic Stadium, in Regina.

However, with a change at quarterback and an impressive win over one of the CFL’s powerhouses coming in the meantime, the Lions will be looking to upend any preconceived notions born of that 39-8 loss back on October 12.

Here are three things that could help them do that.

LET VERNON COOK, BABY

As of the writing of this column, the weather forecast for Regina calls for mostly clear skies and a high of 10C on game day, and winds of about 20 km/hr.

Based on that info, there should be no reason that the BC passing game would be affected in much of a negative way by the elements. You couldn’t ask for much better weather at this time of the year.

With that in mind – and with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. showing off his impressive air attack abilities in a big win over Montreal a couple of weeks ago – I’d say let ‘er fly, Lions. Be bold. Be big. Be aggressive.

The Lions’ offence has generally been at its best with Adams at QB this season. The 31-year-old pivot picked up where he left off in that win over the Alouettes, hitting chunk shots with BC’s array of impressive downfield targets, including the likes of league-leading receiver Justin McInnis and 50/50 artiste Keon Hatcher.

For the Western Semi, max up the protection and trust in Big Play VA.

SHOCK ‘EM WITH SOME UNPREDICTABILITY

I’m not talking about anything too crazy like an onside kick to start the game or faking any field goal attempts. Though I do love to see that stuff.

Some misdirection in the run game, maybe even a reverse or two. How about springing running back William Stanback on a wheel route? Leaking Jeshrun Antwi quietly out into the flats so he can work some YAC magic?

A throw-back to Adams Jr. would be pretty tasty. The Lions have had some success with making offensive lineman Andrew Peirson an eligible receiver, even doing it once in the middle of the field, leading him to making a second-down conversion catch in a Week 18 game against Calgary.

BIG MAN CATCH ALERT!!! 🚨 Do the @BCLions have a new TE? 👀#CFLGameday on TSN & RDS

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/oSIieYf7A1 — CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2024

Break your own tendencies somewhere along the line. Unveil some new, unusual formations. Get one of the best defences in the CFL wondering what just hit them.

The Lions had an extra week to prepare for this game, having had a bye in Week 21. Did they use the first week of that to install ways to confound their opponents’ expectations?

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES IN THE SECONDARY

If there’s one thing we know about Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris, it’s that he is the CFL’s top gun when it comes to getting the ball out fast. The veteran quarterback is at his best when he is quickly reading what’s in front of him and then delivering the ball decisively.

T.J. Lee making more plays with the guardian cap! Back to back defensive scores for BC! #CFLGameDay LIVE on @TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/T3X376uifc — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2024

The Lions’ pass defence has had its struggles in 2024, but you know that with the talent back there – and with veteran T.J. Lee now patrolling the SAM position so very well after being shifted there two-thirds of the way through the season – that they possess the talent to potentially compete very well in pass defence.

If they can glue their guys to Saskatchewan’s receivers, particularly on the short and intermediate routes, they can force Harris to hold the ball a little bit longer, giving pressure players like Mathieu Betts, Sione Teuhema and Christian Covington time to get to work in the backfield.