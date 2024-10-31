Steinberg: 4 REDBLACKS questions ahead of Eastern Semi-Final

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. After four frustrating seasons with no more than four wins, Ottawa was resurgent this year and have earned a trip to Toronto for the Eastern Semi-Final as a result.

And, after scuffling slightly down the stretch, the REDBLACKS finished the 2024 campaign with an important 37-31 win over Hamilton, halting a losing skid at five games in the process. Will that be enough to put Ottawa on the right track for a win on Semi-Final Saturday?

That’s one of many questions still to be answered. Here are four more that could come into play this weekend.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

HOW WILL DRU BROWN PERFORM IN HIS FIRST PLAYOFF START?

In many ways, Brown was the stabilizing force the REDBLACKS have been looking for the last half decade. Ottawa had been searching for the right quarterback since opting to let Trevor Harris walk to free agency following their 2018 loss in the 106th Grey Cup. And after numerous misses in that quest, the REDBLACKS finally nailed it with Brown.

But he’s never started a CFL playoff game before.

Brown finished the regular season third overall with 3,959 passing yards to go along with 18 touchdown passes and ten interceptions. Even more positive was the way Brown wrapped up the regular season, as he threw for 445 yards and three touchdowns in Ottawa’s Week 21 win over the Tiger-Cats.

But as we know, the post-season can be a different beast. Understudy to Zach Collaros the two years prior in Winnipeg, Brown has an idea what to expect come Saturday afternoon. But until he’s the guy under centre this weekend, it’s still somewhat of an unknown.

CAN OTTAWA GET THEIR RUN GAME GOING?

The REDBLACKS struggled to get their rushing attack going for much of the regular season and finished last overall averaging 83.7 yards per game on the ground. To make matters more difficult, they’re going up against the East Division’s best run defence on Saturday afternoon. Toronto finished second only to Saskatchewan allowing just 85.1 rushing yards per game.

Following the decision to release Ryquell Armstead in early September, Ottawa rolled with CFL newcomer Khalan Laborn as their starting tailback down the stretch. Used somewhat sparingly, Laborn racked up 310 yards and a touchdown in six appearances and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. I’ll be curious to see how heavily the REDBLACKS lean on Laborn and the run game on Saturday.

CAN THE REDBLACKS CONTAIN JANARION GRANT?

In his first season with the Argos, Grant reclaimed his throne as the CFL’s most explosive returner. An X-factor in any game he’s a part of, Grant has a history of saving some of his most electrifying runs for the post-season. We witnessed it multiple times during his stint with Winnipeg.

Grant led the league with 989 kick return yards this season to go along with a ludicrous three touchdowns. He added another touchdown and 1,000 yards returning punts. Grant’s four total return touchdowns was far and away the highest total in the league, which means the REDBLACKS have to be extremely wary come Saturday.

HOW DO THEY KEEP TORONTO’S PASS RUSH AT BAY?

Ottawa has their work cut out for them in the trenches this weekend. Toronto enters the 2024 post-season with the league’s most terrifying pass rush, having led the CFL with 48 sacks during the regular season. Linemen Jake Ceresna, Ralph Holley, Robbie Smith, Folarin Orimolade, and Derek Parish all finished with six or more sacks, which is balance most teams can only dream of.

On the other hand, the REDBLACKS allowed a respectable 40 sacks this year, which was right in the middle of the pack. While it might be difficult to completely neutralize the Argos and their pass rush, Ottawa’s ability to limit the pressure they get on Brown could go a long way in deciding Saturday’s outcome.