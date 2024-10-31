Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Two players fined following Week 21’s games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that two players have been fined following Week 21’s games.

  • Saskatchewan offensive lineman Jacob Brammer has been fined for delivering a late unnecessary hit on Calgary defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott.
  • Saskatchewan defensive back Marcus Sayles has been fined for making low contact with both Calgary wide receiver Reggie Begelton and running back Dedrick Mills.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!