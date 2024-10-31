Two players fined following Week 21’s games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that two players have been fined following Week 21’s games.

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Jacob Brammer has been fined for delivering a late unnecessary hit on Calgary defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott.

Saskatchewan defensive back Marcus Sayles has been fined for making low contact with both Calgary wide receiver Reggie Begelton and running back Dedrick Mills.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.