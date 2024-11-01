Argos, REDBLACKS open ’24 post-season in Eastern Semi-Final

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS take centre stage in the Eastern Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.

The stakes are straightforward; the winner travels to Montreal for the Eastern Final on Nov. 9.

It’ll be the third time the two teams have met this season, with each team coming away with a victory so far. Ottawa pulled out a 41-27 win in Week 14, while Toronto responded with a 38-31 victory in Week 20.

With his first look, he’ll be eyeing rookie Makai Polk who finished the regular season 1,024 yards. As Polk draws much of the attention from the REDBLACKS’ defenders, Dejon Brissett, DaVaris Daniels and David Ungerer III need to be ready to help ease the load on the team’s top target. Damonte Coxie, another main playmaker, is a game-time decision.

While Kelly has had success against the Ottawa defence, it’s a secondary that managed to pick off four passes in their Sept. 7 home win over the Argos. Damon Webb led the way with two in that contest, while Alijah McGhee and Brandin Dandridge had one apiece. All three are in the lineup Saturday and hope to change the game on the defensive side of the ball.

The second part of the Argos balanced attack runs through Ka’Deem Carey, who was one of only three running backs to finish with over 1,000.

But the REDBLACKS front seven held the talented rusher to 46 and 55 yards in their two previous meetings. It’s a physical defensive line Carey is set to see, with veterans Bryce Carter, Cleyon Laing, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield looking to contain him. Kelly also needs to be aware of the talent on the line of scrimmage as Mauldin IV and Wakefield finished tied atop the league leaderboard with eight sacks.

Much like Kelly, Dru Brown has been on a Grey Cup winning team as a backup and has passed the regular season test as a starter this year with 3,959 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Now, it’s Brown’s time to show he can be the leader of a championship team of his own.

He’ll have two 1,000-plus yard receivers at his disposal in Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes. A late season ankle injury hampered Hardy down the stretch but he still managed to finish second in the league with 1,343 yards. Add in the supporting cast of Jaelon Acklin and Kalil Pimpleton and it’s a deep unit that can stretch the Argos secondary.

They’ll face a defensive backs corps that finished the regular season allowing 296.8 yards per game. DaShaun Amos and Benjie Franklin are the anchors and need to play as such. Amos has five interceptions and Franklin has been elite in getting in the way of footballs with a league leading 13 pass knockdowns.

Despite it being the organization’s first playoff game since 2018 and knowing the pressure that comes with it, Brown is simply focusing on each snap.

“It sounds cheesy, but honestly, it’s another game,” Brown told reporters.

“It’s the most important game because it’s the next game. Every game is important. I’ve said it a million times, I kind of see it right in front of me.”

For the second straight week, the bulk of the REDBLACKS’ rushing duties falls on Bralon Addison. The veteran playmaker put together 38 yards on eight carries in the team’s win over Hamilton to close out the regular season.

He’ll be up against a front seven that’s made life difficult on opposing running backs all season. Defensive linemen Jake Ceresna, Ralph Holley, Folarin Orimolade and Robbie Smith, with the support of linebacker Wynton McManis, have held opposing rushers to 85.1 yards a game as they form one of the best run defences in the CFL.

As kickoff approaches, Dyce wants his team to be proud but is also emphasizing the job isn’t done.

“Yeah, be excited,” Dyce told reporters of his message.

“You know, we worked hard to get this opportunity, but at the same time, be locked in and focus on what we want to accomplish. We have every right to be excited, but come game time, we’ll be ready to take care of business.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can catch the action on CTV/TSN/RDS. International and U.S. fans can watch on CFL+.

