Depth Charts: How the teams will lineup in the Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — The four teams playing in Saturday’s Division Semi-Finals have released their official rosters and depth charts.

With a trip to the Division Finals on the line, the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts kick things off on at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET in the Eastern Semi-Final.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Everything you need to know ahead of the Division Semi-Finals

» Buy Semi-Finals Tickets here

» Division Semi-Final Injury Reports: All final reports are in

When that game wraps up, things then move west where the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions battle at Mosaic Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Western Semi-Final.

Most notable for the Toronto Argonauts is that receiver Damonte Coxie is listed as a game time decision. For the REDBLACKS, receiver Bralon Addison will lineup at running back.

For the Roughriders, both AJ Ouellette and Ryquell Armstead will suit up in Saturday’s game and for the Lions, linebacker Ace Eley is listed as a game-time decision at middle linebacker.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS DEPTH CHART

OTTAWA REDBLA CKS DEPTH CHART

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS DEPTH CHART