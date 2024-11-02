3 stats that defined Toronto’s Eastern Semi-Final win over Ottawa

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts outlasted the Ottawa REDBLACKS in a fierce aerial battle to win the Eastern Semi-Final 58-38 at BMO Field on Saturday.

The teams combined for over 800 passing yards, with Chad Kelly throwing for 358 yards and Dru Brown gaining 476 yards through the air while completing a playoff-record 46 passes.

Receiver DaVaris Daniels scored a pair of touchdowns and rookie Makai Polk led the way with 158 receiving yards as Toronto relied on the big play to return to the Eastern Final for the fourth straight season.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Argos win over the REDBLACKS in the Eastern Semi-Final.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Double Blue Wave: Argos roll past REDBLACKS in ESF

» Through The Lens: Eastern Semi-Final

» REDBLACKS, Argonauts by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

4 FOR 4 – FOUR RECEIVERS CATCHING FOUR PASSES EACH

Kelly and the Argonauts were able to move the ball at will through the air. The pivot completed 18 of 20 passes for 358 yards and four majors, rushing for 29 more yards and a touchdown.

Four different receivers finished with four catches on four targets, including Daniels (88 yards) and Polk (158 yards). Rookie Kevin Mital (49 yards) and Jake Herslow (47 yards) also contributed to Toronto’s aerial dominance.

3-for-4 – RED ZONE PERCENTAGE

It wasn’t only the big plays that fueled the Argos attack. The Boatmen were also efficient in the last 20 yards of the field, converting three of four red zone opportunities into touchdowns (compared to a 3-for-6 performance for Ottawa).

Add in a pair of defensive touchdown and you get a 58-point performance for the Double Blue.

10 AND 1 – DEFENSIVE TACKLES AND INTERCEPTION

Wynton McManis did it all for the Argos defence.

The veteran linebacker led the team in tackles, caught an interception and completed the play with a lateral pass to Tarvarus McFadden for a pick-six that broke open the score in the fourth quarter for the home team.