Adams Jr., Lions fall short in pursuit of home Grey Cup

REGINA — Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions were unable to reach their goal of playing in the Grey Cup at home, falling in the Western Semi-Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The pivot reflected upon his time as the leader of the team throughout a challenging season in Vancouver.

“It was tough in the locker room just now, potentially my last game here, you know, as a BC Lion,” Adams Jr. told reporters after the game. “We all worked so hard dating back to the off-season. Ups and downs through this year. It was tough, but, you know, I love those guys. They gave it their all.”

The game started with the Lions looking like the squad that led the league in passing over the first half of the season. Adams Jr. connected with Cottoy on a 56-yard touchdown for an early lead against the Riders.

That was until Saskatchewan’s defence – which excelled all season long in taking the ball away from their opponents – did its thing again and forced three total interceptions. The defensive effort was accompanied by a mistake-free approach by Trevor Harris and the offence in an eventual 28-19 Roughriders win.

The Riders scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to go up two scores in the fourth quarter, prompting Adams Jr. and the Lions offence to be more aggressive. The approach ended up backfiring as Saskatchewan forced two fourth-quarter interceptions to seal the game. Head coach Rick Campbell didn’t fault Adams Jr. for never giving up on trying to make a play.

“Once it became a two-possession game, we have got to take some chances,” said Campbell. “(Adams Jr. ) is going to try to make a play, to make something happen, which that’s one of the things I always appreciate about VA.”

The pivot finished 20 of 33 for 317 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, but was unable to prevent a Lions loss that means they won’t be playing at BC Place for the 111th Grey Cup on November 17. Despite not being in the game, BC will still ensure that the biggest week of the CFL calendar is a special one.

“I understand that people always talks about the pressure of hosting the Grey Cup,” said Campbell. “I always like to think that no matter where the Grey Cup is, we’re gonna try to be in it. That’s the coach in me talking.

“Obviously disappointed we won’t get to play at BC Place again. But I know the effort that’s going into it from our whole organization. It’s going to be a great Grey Cup week and the whole thing’s going to be first class. Obviously it’ll be disappointing to not be in it. But as a as a fan of the CFL, I know it’s going to be a great event.”