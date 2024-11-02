Dru Brown, REDBLACKS building towards future despite playoff exit

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are building towards something, even if it might take a while to reflect upon the future.

Ottawa played a tough game against the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Semi-Final, ultimately losing 58-38 in an inspired offensive effort by the Boatmen on Saturday at BMO Field.

Quarterback Dru Brown completed a playoff-record 46 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing two pick-sixes as the team was trying to cut into Toronto’s lead late in the fourth quarter.

The pivot said it’s possible to see the positive aspects from a year that saw the REDBLACKS return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but it might take some time to reflect on that after a season-ending loss.

“I’m sure when we get a second to take a step back, we can look at it in that light, but right now it’s just tough,” answered Brown. “It’s different than another loss, because you don’t come back to work until the following year.”

Brown threw for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season with Ottawa, leading the team to a 9-8-1 record and a post-season berth. Despite throwing for almost 500 yards in the loss to the Argos, the quarterback didn’t shy away from the responsibility for his team coming up short in the Eastern Semi-Final.

“I’d love to not turn the ball over. That would be ideal. I think if we do that it probably comes down to the wire there. I have the ball every play, so I take the responsibility.”

After sitting behind Zach Collaros in Winnipeg for three years, Brown took the reigns for the REDBLACKS and showcased development throughout the season. The pivot says he learned a lot from his first year as a full-time starter in the CFL as he chases growth going forward in his career.

“I felt like I learned as much as I could from not playing, and you kind of hit that ceiling,” Brown said. “Then there’s some things probably like this that you just have to go through as a starter and feel it.”

Every team’s ultimate goal is to win the Grey Cup in November. That doesn’t mean that every season that falls short of that mark is a failure. The REDBLACKS might have found their future at the quarterback position and one day losses like the one on Saturday might lead to the team capturing that final objective.

If it’s up to Brown, this is just the beginning.

“I do think that I do chase consistent growth and that won’t change. I believe that moving forward that we’ve set the standard of what it should look like. And I’m very grateful for the guys in the locker room, coming into work every day was a true joy, because I was surrounded by people like myself that love to compete, love to get better. And also love one another. I wouldn’t trade that.”

Head coach Bob Dyce also saw the growth from his quarterback on and off the field, which gives him optimism that the team is in good hands going forward.

“Very happy with (Brown). He continued to grow throughout the year. Some of the growth you guys wouldn’t see, we don’t look at just how he played on the field, but his growth as a leader in our facility, in our organization, has been fantastic.

“He has always shown us his work ethic and his dedication to the game, and I think he’s become more of a vocal leader. He’s grown in that way,” said Dyce. “I’m excited for his future.”