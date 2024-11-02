Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League Division Finals are set for Saturday, November 9.

The Eastern Final will see the Montreal Alouettes welcome the Toronto Argonauts to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The Western Final will feature the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium.

The victors will meet in Vancouver at BC Place in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest, featuring the Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

Playoff records for the remaining teams in the 111th Grey Cup Playoffs:

Winnipeg – 1936-2023: 67-52-2 (.562)

Saskatchewan – 1936-2024: 45-53-2 (.460)

Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2023: 40-36 (.526)

Toronto – 1936-2024: 46-39-1 (.541)

EASTERN FINAL

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

​Percival Molson Stadium

​Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET

​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS

​US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

Appearances in the Eastern Final: Toronto (46) and Montreal (36)

Toronto and Montreal are meeting in the Eastern Final for the third consecutive season.

Toronto is making a fourth straight appearance in the division final.

Montreal last hosted the game in 2012.

Montreal is 28-10 (.737) at home in the playoffs.

Toronto is 13-22 (.371) as the visiting team in the playoffs.

Since 1973, the Eastern Final host is 33-15 (.688).

Montreal is 5-3 when hosting Toronto in the Eastern Final.

Toronto won the season series 2-1: Week 4 | MTL 30 at TOR 20 Week 6 | TOR 37 at MTL 18 Week 17 | MTL 31 at TOR 37

Head coaches’ playoff records: Ryan Dinwiddie (2-2) and Jason Maas (5-3).

Chad Kelly is 1-1 in the playoffs, while Cody Fajardo is 3-2.

In the season series:

Ka’Deem Carey had 45 touches for 348 yards (including 245 rushing yards) and a touchdown.

Wynton McManis recorded 17 defensive tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception.

Cole Spieker notched 17 receptions for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Darnell Sankey registered 19 defensive tackles and a sack, while Geoffrey Cantin-Arku had three sacks.

WESTERN FINAL

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

​Princess Auto Stadium

​Saturday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET

​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and RDS

​US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW