Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League Division Finals are set for Saturday, November 9.
The Eastern Final will see the Montreal Alouettes welcome the Toronto Argonauts to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
The Western Final will feature the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium.
The victors will meet in Vancouver at BC Place in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest, featuring the Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.
Playoff records for the remaining teams in the 111th Grey Cup Playoffs:
Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Stadium
Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET
Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS
US/International broadcast: CFL+
NEED TO KNOW
In the season series:
Ka’Deem Carey had 45 touches for 348 yards (including 245 rushing yards) and a touchdown.
Wynton McManis recorded 17 defensive tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception.
Cole Spieker notched 17 receptions for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Darnell Sankey registered 19 defensive tackles and a sack, while Geoffrey Cantin-Arku had three sacks.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Princess Auto Stadium
Saturday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET
Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and RDS
US/International broadcast: CFL+
NEED TO KNOW