Costabile: A look at all 3 Rider interceptions in the Western Semi

Heading into the Western Semi-Final between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions, there were plenty of conversations about turnovers.

There was chatter about how important they were in deciding the outcome of a game, how the Roughriders were the best in the CFL at causing them, and how the BC Lions needed to limit them.

The Riders, in their 28-19 win over BC, had three interceptions and each of them were as important as the next with the defensive secondary having an outstanding evening.

Here’s a look at all three Saskatchewan interceptions on the night.

MARCUS SAYLES’ INTERCEPTION

MARCUS SAYLES SAYS NO THANK YOU! The @sskroughriders take over off the interception! #GCPlayoffs on TSN & RDS

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/mRu5fTRTxW — CFL (@CFL) November 2, 2024

In the second quarter with things tied at six, it was Marcus Sayles who started the interception party for the Roughriders. The former BC Lion picked off his old teammate Vernon Adams Jr., who was scrambling out of the pocket looking to connect with Justin McInnis.

That interception eventually turned into seven points, with AJ Ouellette scoring the first of his two majors on night, to take the lead, their first of the ball game. After that touchdown, even though BC tied things up on their next possession, the Riders did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the contest.

“When Marcus got his pick, I told him we needed somebody to spark it off,” Rolan Milligan Jr. said after the game. “Usually when somebody sparks it off, more start to follow. So whoever gets that first one, everybody, they feel that energy, and it’s like, alright, he got one, now, I got to get me one.”

And he was right that having one member of the secondary haul in an interception made the rest want to do the same. Which leads me to…

NELSON LOKOMBO’S INTERCEPTION

With the Lions down by nine and just four and a half minutes left in the game, Adams Jr. and co. were trying to drive down the field looking for any attempt at a come-from-behind victory.

That’s when Nelson Lokombo jumped in front of a pass that was intended for Keon Hatcher just outside the five to get his first career interception.

“I saw the ball in the air, and my eyes got all wide. I was like, oh, it’s gonna happen and I caught it and then I did not know what to do with the ball at all,” laughed Lokombo when asked what he saw on the play. “But it felt good man, just being out there, finally having the ball in my hand and being able to make a play.”

“So happy, so happy for this man,” smiled head coach Corey Mace about Lokombo. “No better time (to get the interception). And not even just that, I thought he played one of his better games of the year, and then (Rolan) just doing what (Rolan) does to ice the game. I was really pleased with the backend.”

And speaking of Milligan Jr..

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.’S INTERCEPTION

Who else but Milligan Jr. to ice the game for the Roughriders?

After the Lokombo interception, the Riders ran down some clock but had to punt the ball away 1:44 left in the game. So once again, the Lions were looking to drive down the field trying everything they could to claw their way back.

On the Saskatchewan 35, Adams Jr. took a shot into the end zone where Milligan Jr. jumped in front of the intended receiver, Alexander Hollins, to make the pick and seal the deal.

He knew, he said, that heading into tonight’s game he was going to make a big play. There was just something about the feeling he had walking into the stadium that it was going to be his day. And that it was as he stopped any attempt at a comeback victory by the Lions helping his team to punch their ticket to the Western Final.

“I was amped up today, a different type of amped up,” Milligan Jr. told the media. “I don’t really know what it was but just to be able to close the game out and just just get to the next round, it’s amazing.”