3 stats that may loom large in the Eastern Final

MONTREAL — The Toronto Argonauts will get a second chance at the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.

Toronto’s 2023 season ended with a loss to the Alouettes in the 2023 Eastern Final at BMO Field and will now get the opportunity to avenge that loss with a trip to Montreal for the 2024 Eastern Final.

This time it was Montreal that dominated the regular season, finishing first in the East Division with a 12-5-1 record, with the Boatmen in second place (10-8).

Both teams return the same core of players that battled in Toronto last November, with Cody Fajardo and Chad Kelly leading the way at quarterback. The Argos now feature a new weapon at running back in Ka’Deem Carey, while Montreal’s Walter Fletcher emerged as a dangerous backfield threat for the current champions.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that may loom large in the Eastern Final between the Alouettes and Argonauts.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg

» MMQB: REDBLACKS can hold their heads high

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Division Semi-Finals

» Double Blue Wave: Argos roll past REDBLACKS in Eastern Semi-Final

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

36 – COMPLETIONS OF 30 OR MORE YARDS

The Alouettes finished first in the CFL in completions of 30 or more yards (36) and will be facing a Toronto secondary that allowed a league-worst 36 explosive plays in 2024.

Montreal lost star receiver Tyson Philpot to a season-ending injury, but still features dynamic options in the passing game like Austin Mack, Kaion Julien-Grant and Cole Spieker.

Fletcher has also proved he can be a weapon in the passing game, leading all running backs in receiving yards with 682 while also adding 764 yards on the ground.

48 – SACKS BY THE ARGONAUTS

The Alouettes offensive line made the Honour Roll for the month of October as the top unit in the league over the last month according to Pro Football Focus. Their challenge now is an Argonauts pass rush that led the league in sacks (48) with a strength in numbers approach.

Jake Ceresna (eight), Ralph Holley (eight), Robbie Smith (six), Derek Parish (six) are just some of the options for the Double Blue when it comes to getting to the opposing quarterback.

384 – RECEIVING YARDS OVER THE LAST THREE GAMES

Argos’ wide receiver Makai Polk has surpassed 100 receiving yards in each of his last three games for a total of 384 (to go alongside two majors) and enters this game as the main target for Kelly and the passing game.

Polk gained 1,024 yards during the regular season before adding 158 more against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the Eastern Semi-Final.

Montreal was the second best team against the pass in 2024 (267.1 yards per game), allowing a league-low 14 completions of 30 or more yards. It’ll be on the Alouettes secondary to keep Polk in check if they want to advance to their second consecutive Grey Cup.