3 stats that may loom large in the Western Final

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders are two squads built to battle in November.

The two best defences in the CFL in yards allowed are perfectly complemented by power running backs that like to punish the opposition.

The smallest of margins may separate these two teams. It’ll be a battle between a Blue Bombers team looking for their fifth straight Grey Cup appearance, while the Riders are trying to return to the big game for the first time season 2013. Saskatchewan played two Western Finals against Winnipeg during that span, losing close games in 2019 and 2021.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that may loom large in the Western Final between Bombers and Riders.

NO. 1 AND NO. 2 – DEFENCES IN YARDS ALLOWED

The old saying that defence wins championships holds true at least when it comes to crowning the team that will represent the West in the 111th Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers finished first in net yards allowed (328.6) with the Roughriders right behind (356.1) as Mike O’Shea and Corey Mace relied heavily on their defences to reach the Western Final. The Blue and Gold were also first against the pass (234.8) while the Green and White led the way against the run (80.3).

On the other side of the ball, Winnipeg and Saskatchewan were only sixth and seventh respectively in net yards of offence, so it would be wise to expect a low-score, gritty November football game between the two.

27 – INTERCEPTIONS

The Riders finished second in interceptions made in 2024 with 24 during the regular season, adding three more in the win over the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final. Leading the way was Rolan Milligan Jr., who registered eight picks in the regular season while also intercepting Vernon Adams Jr. on Saturday to seal off the score for the Riders.

Bombers’ pivot Zach Collaros finished with 15 picks, tied for worst mark of his career, while tossing only 17 touchdowns, his fewest as a full-time starter in Winnipeg. The team has relied heavily on Brady Oliveira to move the chains, but Collaros will eventually have to test his luck against Milligan Jr. and a ball-hawking Roughriders secondary. Whoever wins that matchup might decide the winner of the game.

4.8 – YARDS PER RUSH ALLOWED

The running game will be key for both teams to establish control of the game. The Riders allowed 4.8 yards per rush in 2024, third best mark across all teams, and will have to shut down none other than Oliveira, the back-to-back rushing yards leader.

Winnipeg doesn’t hide that they want to run the ball, finishing second in rushing attempts with 406 during the regular season as Oliveira gained 1,353 yards and three majors. If the Bombers want to avoid throwing into a dangerous secondary all afternoon, they’ll have to once again hand the ball off to their tailback 15-20 times and hope he can get past one of the best run defence units in the CFL.

On the other side of the ball it’ll be AJ Ouellette trying to do the same thing. The veteran gained 70 yards on 14 carries in the Western Semi-Final as a key piece for the Riders offence. Pivot Trevor Harris also played a mistake-free game against the Lions, but will now face a defence that picked him off twice in Week 14. Harris did lead the Riders to an OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over the Bombers, throwing for 368 yards and three majors, a performance that would go a long way in getting Saskatchewan into the 111th Grey Cup.