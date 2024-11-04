CFL Simulation: Bombers rise above parity as favourites

TORONTO — In a season where at some point almost every team in the league has looked like a contender for the 111th Grey Cup, it shouldn’t be a surprise that three of the four remaining teams have very similar odds of winning it all.

This week’s CFL Simulation says that the Toronto Argonauts, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Montreal Alouettes all have between a 12.92 per cent and 15.18 per cent chance of standing under a confetti shower catered to their colours next Sunday.

Above that fray, we find the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The four-time defending West Division champions are in the most familiar of situations on Saturday, hosting the Western Final in need of a win to get to their fifth consecutive Grey Cup game. The simulation sees that as the most likely outcome this weekend. As for next week, the simulation sees the Bombers and Alouettes having a rematch game as the most likely outcome, with the Bombers having a 58.77 per cent chance of winning.

Have a look below at all of the possible scenarios left in the 2024 season.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

ODDS TO APPEAR IN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Winnipeg 79.23% Montreal 60.74% Toronto 39.26% Saskatchewan 13.13%

ODDS TO WIN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Winnipeg 58.77% Montreal 15.18% Saskatchewan 13.13% Toronto 12.92%