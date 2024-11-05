Follow CFL

Playoffs November 5, 2024

Argos, REDBLACKS, rewrite record book in Eastern Semi-Final

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Last Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final was a high scoring, record setting affair, with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS writing their names all over the playoff record book.

The game produced an incredible 21 eye-popping stats that cover everything from quarterback play from both teams, rookie receivers making tremendous impacts and a kicker connecting on one of the longest field goals in CFL playoff history.

Getting a small handful of these accomplishments in one game would be a notable feat. To see two teams combine for these kinds of numbers is truly incredible. Check out the numbers below.

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL BY THE NUMBERS

Elite quarterback play

  • Dru Brown‘s 487 passing yards were the fourth-highest all-time in a playoff game.
  • Brown’s 61 attempts set a CFL playoff record (previous was Trevor Harris on Nov 12, 2017 vs SSK).
  • Brown’s 46 completions set a CFL playoff record (previous was 38 by Kerwin Bell on Nov 8, 1998 at MTL).
  • Chad Kelly‘s 90 per cent completion rate was the third-highest in a playoff game ever (Trevor Harris, 92.3 at MTL on Nov 10, 2019).
  • Kelly had a perfect QB rating, becoming the eighth quarterback in playoff history to achieve the feat (min. 15-plus attempts).
  • Kelly’s ‘uncapped’ QB rating was 218.3 which was the highest ever recorded in a playoff game and the second-highest in any game all-time (minimum 15 attempts).

Individual standouts

  • Lirim Hajrullahu‘s 53-yard field goal was tied for the seventh-longest in CFL playoff history.
  • Kalil Pimpleton‘s 13 receptions were the fifth-most in a playoff game and set an all-time rookie record.
  • Makai Polk‘s 158 receiving yards were the fifth-most for a first-year player and set an Argo rookie record for a single playoff game.

Mind-blowing productivity 

  • The teams’ 845 combined passing yards were second-most in a single playoff game (876 on Nov 17, 1956, Hamilton 540 and Montreal 336).
  • Ottawa and Toronto tied for the most combined points in a single playoff game (96) with Hamilton vs Montreal in 2011 (Ham 52 – Mtl 44), and the most combined points in a non-OT game.
  • Toronto’s 58 points mark the third-most by a team in playoff history and set a Toronto franchise record.
  • Toronto’s 24 points in the fourth quarter tied for second-most in a playoff game (tied with Calgary in 1995) and set a franchise record.
  • Toronto’s 38 points were the second-most in any playoff half ever (tied with San Antonio in 1995) and set a franchise record.
  • Toronto’s 38 points in the second half set a playoff record (previous: Edmonton 37 points in 1996).
  • Ottawa set a franchise record for first downs in a playoff game with 33.
  • Ottawa’s 39:17 of possession ranks third all-time for a playoff game and set a playoff franchise record.
  • Toronto’s 20:43 marks the lowest TOP for a winning team in playoff history.
  • Toronto’s total seven touchdowns in a single playoff game ties a club record.
  • This was the first time Toronto ever scored two interception return touchdowns in a single playoff game and the fifth time in league history.
  • Toronto’s 159 interception return yards set an all-time playoff record (previously 151 by Calgary in 1995).
