Argos, REDBLACKS, rewrite record book in Eastern Semi-Final

TORONTO — Last Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final was a high scoring, record setting affair, with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS writing their names all over the playoff record book.

The game produced an incredible 21 eye-popping stats that cover everything from quarterback play from both teams, rookie receivers making tremendous impacts and a kicker connecting on one of the longest field goals in CFL playoff history.

Getting a small handful of these accomplishments in one game would be a notable feat. To see two teams combine for these kinds of numbers is truly incredible. Check out the numbers below.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL BY THE NUMBERS

Elite quarterback play

Dru Brown‘s 487 passing yards were the fourth-highest all-time in a playoff game.

Brown’s 61 attempts set a CFL playoff record (previous was Trevor Harris on Nov 12, 2017 vs SSK).

Brown’s 46 completions set a CFL playoff record (previous was 38 by Kerwin Bell on Nov 8, 1998 at MTL).

Chad Kelly‘s 90 per cent completion rate was the third-highest in a playoff game ever (Trevor Harris, 92.3 at MTL on Nov 10, 2019).

Kelly had a perfect QB rating, becoming the eighth quarterback in playoff history to achieve the feat (min. 15-plus attempts).

Kelly’s ‘uncapped’ QB rating was 218.3 which was the highest ever recorded in a playoff game and the second-highest in any game all-time (minimum 15 attempts).

Individual standouts

Lirim Hajrullahu‘s 53-yard field goal was tied for the seventh-longest in CFL playoff history.

Kalil Pimpleton‘s 13 receptions were the fifth-most in a playoff game and set an all-time rookie record.

Makai Polk‘s 158 receiving yards were the fifth-most for a first-year player and set an Argo rookie record for a single playoff game.

Mind-blowing productivity