CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals Tue. reports filed

TORONTO — Injury reports for the participants in the Eastern and Western Final games will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Dashaun Amos DB Knee Limited Isiah Cage OL Hip Full Damonte Coxie WR Knee DNP John Edouard DB Healthy Scratch Full Jamie Harry DB Hip DNP Daniel Kwamou LB Healthy Scrach Full Jonathan Jones LB Hamstring Full Tommy Nield WR Healthy Scratch Full Robert Priester DB Shoulder Full Richie Sandani WR Rib Full Fraser Sopik LB Hand Full

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Nafees Lyon DB Healthy Scratch Full Stevie Scott RB Healthy Scratch Full Frederic Chagnon LB Healthy Scratch Full Nouredin Nouili OL Healthy Scratch Full Jamar McGloster OL Hand Full Josh Donovan OL Knee DNP Reggie White Jr WR Healthy Scratch Full Shedler Fervius WR Healthy Scratch Full James Letcher Jr WR Healthy Scratch Full Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund DL Quadricep Full Mustafa Johnson DL Knee DNP Kristian Matte OL Calf Full Tysen Otis-Copeland DB Abdominals DNP Cre’von Leblanc DB Hand Full Joseph Zema P Knee Limited

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium