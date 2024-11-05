CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals Tue. reports filed

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Injury reports for the participants in the Eastern and Western Final games will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
Saturday, Nov. 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Dashaun Amos
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Hip
|Full
|Damonte Coxie
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|John Edouard
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamie Harry
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Daniel Kwamou
|LB
|Healthy Scrach
|Full
|Jonathan Jones
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Tommy Nield
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Richie Sandani
|WR
|Rib
|Full
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Hand
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Nafees Lyon
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Stevie Scott
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Frederic Chagnon
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamar McGloster
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Josh Donovan
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Reggie White Jr
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Shedler Fervius
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|James Letcher Jr
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
|DL
|Quadricep
|Full
|Mustafa Johnson
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Kristian Matte
|OL
|Calf
|Full
|Tysen Otis-Copeland
|DB
|Abdominals
|DNP
|Cre’von Leblanc
|DB
|Hand
|Full
|Joseph Zema
|P
|Knee
|Limited
Saturday, Nov. 9 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Shawn Bane
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Bryan Cox
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Jaxon Ford
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Frankie Hickson“>Frankie Hickson
|RB
|Head
|Limited
|Colton Hunchak
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Lake Korte-Moore“>Lake Korte-Moore
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Aubrey Miller Jr
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|Kosi Onyeka
|DB
|Healthy Scrach
|Full
|CJ Reavis
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Trevor Reid
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Joe Robustelli“>Joe Robustelli
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Ryan Sceviour“>Ryan Sceviour
|OL
|Elbow
|Full
|Kian Schaffer-Baker
|WR
|Neck
|DNP
|Melique Straker“>Melique Straker
|LB
|Hip
|Full
|Deontai Williams
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Noah Zerr
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Kendall Randoplh
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Micah Vanterpool
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jay Persons
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Kyle Samson
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Celestin Haba
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamal Woods
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Brandon Alexander
|DB
|Hand
|Full
|Kyrie Wilson
|LB
|Calf
|Full