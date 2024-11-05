Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 5, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals Tue. reports filed

Bailey McLean/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Injury reports for the participants in the Eastern and Western Final games will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dashaun Amos DB Knee Limited
Isiah Cage OL Hip Full
Damonte Coxie WR Knee DNP
John Edouard DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jamie Harry DB Hip DNP
Daniel Kwamou LB Healthy Scrach Full
Jonathan Jones LB Hamstring Full
Tommy Nield WR Healthy Scratch Full
Robert Priester DB Shoulder Full
Richie Sandani WR Rib Full
Fraser Sopik LB Hand Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Nafees Lyon DB Healthy Scratch Full
Stevie Scott RB Healthy Scratch Full
Frederic Chagnon LB Healthy Scratch Full
Nouredin Nouili OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jamar McGloster OL Hand Full
Josh Donovan OL Knee DNP
Reggie White Jr WR Healthy Scratch Full
Shedler Fervius WR Healthy Scratch Full
James Letcher Jr WR Healthy Scratch Full
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund DL Quadricep Full
Mustafa Johnson DL Knee DNP
Kristian Matte OL Calf Full
Tysen Otis-Copeland DB Abdominals DNP
Cre’von Leblanc DB Hand Full
Joseph Zema P Knee Limited

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION  Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Shawn Bane WR Knee DNP
Bryan Cox DL Knee DNP
Jaxon Ford DB Knee DNP
Frankie Hickson“>Frankie Hickson RB Head Limited
Colton Hunchak WR Healthy Scratch Full
Lake Korte-Moore“>Lake Korte-Moore DL Knee DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Healthy Scratch Full
Dohnte Meyers WR Shoulder DNP
Aubrey Miller Jr LB Back DNP
Kosi Onyeka DB Healthy Scrach Full
CJ Reavis DB Knee DNP
Trevor Reid OL Knee DNP
Joe Robustelli“>Joe Robustelli WR Shoulder DNP
Ryan Sceviour“>Ryan Sceviour OL Elbow Full
Kian Schaffer-Baker WR Neck DNP
Melique Straker“>Melique Straker LB Hip Full
Deontai Williams DB Healthy Scratch Full
Noah Zerr OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Kendall Randoplh OL Healthy Scratch Full
Micah Vanterpool OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jay Persons DL Healthy Scratch Full
Kyle Samson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Celestin Haba DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Woods DL Knee Full
Brandon Alexander DB Hand Full
Kyrie Wilson LB Calf Full

 

