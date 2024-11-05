Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Division Final picks

TORONTO — A pair of classic East and West CFL rivals will line up this week in the Division Finals, with a trip to the 111th Grey Cup at stake.

In each matchup, the slightly favoured home teams will have to deal with visitors that bring a ton of momentum with them. The Toronto Argonauts saw all three phases of their team shine in their 58-38 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders put away the BC Lions 28-19 behind an efficient offensive performance and a defensive effort that forced three BC turnovers.

The Argos and Als will battle for a spot in a Grey Cup game for the second time in as many years. The Riders and Blue Bombers know each other well and will line up in the Western Final against each other for the first time in three years. Can home field advantage and a week of rest make the difference against a pair of teams that have hit their respective strides at the perfect time of the year? We have a divided group amongst the CFL.ca writers. How do you think Saturday’s games will play out? Head to the CFL.ca Game Zone to make your picks.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

TOR at MTL

We open what we’ll call High Stakes Saturday with a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Eastern Final. In Montreal, Alouettes fans will be hoping for a second consecutive win over an Argonauts team that seems to be firing on all of the right cylinders at the right time. The Argos have the game that they’ve thought about for a full year and finally a shot at redemption, along with a trip to what would be their second Grey Cup appearance in the last three seasons. The rested Als are slight favourites according to FanDuel, but the Argos’ momentum — buoyed by their high-scoring win over Ottawa in the Eastern Semi-Final — sets the stage for a very entertaining game where anything feels possible.

SSK at WPG

For the entirety of this still-young decade, the Western road to a Grey Cup game has gone through Winnipeg. Despite their 0-4 start, that’s no different this year, as the Bombers wait at Princess Auto Stadium for the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final. The Bombers took the season series 2-1, but like with our Eastern matchup, the visiting team comes in off of a big playoff win with a ton of late-season momentum. And just like our picks with the Eastern Final, our writers are split down the middle on how this one will play out.

