CFL on TSN brings you every second of the 2024 Division Finals

TORONTO — Who will book their ticket to Vancouver? Only four teams remain in the hunt for the 111th Grey Cup, as the Grey Cup Playoffs continue this Saturday, Nov. 9, with a doubleheader on TSN, RDS and CTV.

Live coverage of the Eastern Final: Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes begins at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps. The game is followed by the Western Final: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The network’s complete Grey Cup Playoffs broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage on RDS.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

The CFL on TSN panel kicks off the Division Finals with a 60-minute pre-game show at 2 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV, featuring host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez, and Paul LaPolice in the CFL on TSN studio, providing in-depth previews of the two games. The panel is joined by Jim Barker on-site in Montréal and Henoc Muamba on-site in Winnipeg.

Action then gets underway for the Eastern Final, led by play-by-play commentator Rod Smith and game analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines of Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montréal. TSN then heads to Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium for the Western Final, led by Dustin Nielson on the call alongside game analyst Glen Suitor, with Claire Hanna reporting from the sidelines.

CFL on TSN’s Grey Cup Playoffs coverage is complemented by:

Previews from SPORTSCENTRE of each matchup, with comprehensive news reports from all four cities leading up to Saturday’s games from the CFL on TSN panel and CFL Insiders Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor.

Up-to-the-minute news, roster updates, in-game highlights, must-see plays, game recaps, and analysis on TSN.ca.

TSN’s official social media accounts feature extensive content surrounding the Grey Cup Playoffs.

Comprehensive content specific to CFL sports betting, with insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts, and odds powered by FanDuel, TSN’s official sportsbook partner

As the exclusive home of the CFL, the 111th Grey Cup airs live from Vancouver’s BC Place on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, and RDS.