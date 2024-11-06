Steinberg: 4 Argos who could be game-changers in the Eastern Final

The Toronto Argonauts want to flip the script.

Just last year the Argos were the CFL’s dominant regular season team running into the buzzsaw Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final. One season later, the roles are reversed.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg

» O’Leary: 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final

» Buy Tickets: Eastern Final

» 6 matchups to watch in the Eastern Final

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Als paced the league from start to finish this year and it’s Toronto entering final four weekend on heck of a roll, including last weekend’s 58-38 win over Ottawa in the Eastern Semi-Final.

With wins in five of their last seven games, including last Saturday, the Argos are red hot entering this weekend’s rematch. But will they be able to pull off the upset on the road? If so, these four players will likely have to be front and centre.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINE

When general manager Pinball Clemons acquired Ceresna in January’s blockbuster with Edmonton, I thought it was going to be a home run for Toronto. It’s turned out to be that and so much more.

With his ability to excel at both defensive end and defensive tackle, Ceresna has the potential to create a mismatch every single snap he’s on the field. Ceresna finished the regular season tied for the league lead with eight sacks to go along with 29 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. Alongside Ralph Holley, who racked up eight sacks of his own, Ceresna was part of an interior duo that was difficult to contain.

Ceresna’s advanced metrics scored high, too. Per Bryson Vesnaver at Pro Football Focus, Ceresna scored near the top for all interior linemen in both overall and pass rushing grade. Ceresna can change a game in the blink of an eye, which might be all a close matchup like this needs to swing Toronto’s way.

KA’DEEM CAREY | RUNNING BACK

You have to feel good for Carey and how he bounced back in 2024. After injuries wreaked havoc on his final season with Calgary, Carey landed with the Argos as a free agent in February. And with something to prove, Carey reminded us he’s still one of the league’s top tailbacks.

Carey’s first season in Toronto saw him lead all running backs with seven rushing touchdowns while finishing third with 1,060 rushing yards. PFF’s numbers were even more impressive for Carey, as his overall score was only slightly lower than West Division Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

If this game is close and in the trenches throughout, Carey’s presence has the chance to make a significant difference.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

Had injuries not limited McManis to just 12 games, Toronto’s MIKE linebacker would almost certainly have factored into the conversation for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. As it was, McManis still finished with 57 defensive tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown on his 2024 resume.

Furthermore, PFF had McManis neck-and-neck all season with Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette for the top overall grade amongst linebackers. McManis is just so versatile and can touch the game in so many different ways. And because he excels in coverage, McManis can be used in a variety of different packages.

Oh, and McManis also enters the Eastern Final on a heater. Upon returning to the lineup in Week 16, a healthy McManis recorded 24 defensive tackles in four games to help the Argos wrap up second in the East Division. He’ll be on a mission come Saturday.

JANARION GRANT | RETURNER

Grant was largely contained in last weekend’s Eastern Semi-Final, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a few tricks still up his sleeve. With four total return touchdowns during the regular season, Grant has reclaimed his throne as the league’s most dynamic returner. And we also know what he’s capable of in the playoffs.

Remember, we’re only two years removed from Grant’s playoff double shot as a member of the Bombers. 2022 saw Grant go 93 yards to the house in the Western Final before upping that to 102 yards in the 109th Grey Cup.

One moment like that on Saturday could be enough to tip the scales in Toronto’s favour.