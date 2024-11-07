Best Of The Best: Oliveira, Mitchell lead 2024 All-CFL selections

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell headlines the 27 players named to this year’s All-CFL team. The season’s finest were selected by 43 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The team includes nine national players among 11 first-timers and 16 players who have previously been named All-CFL, including Stanley Bryant, who becomes the 10th player in league history with eight-or-more career selections. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with five players.

2024 ALL-CFL TEAM

​(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)

* Denotes a National player

OFFENCE

DEFENCE

SPECIAL TEAMS