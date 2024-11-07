Follow CFL

News November 7, 2024

Best Of The Best: Oliveira, Mitchell lead 2024 All-CFL selections

Jason Halstead, Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell headlines the 27 players named to this year’s All-CFL team. The season’s finest were selected by 43 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The team includes nine national players among 11 first-timers and 16 players who have previously been named All-CFL, including Stanley Bryant, who becomes the 10th player in league history with eight-or-more career selections. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with five players.

2024 ALL-CFL TEAM
​(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)
* Denotes a National player

OFFENCE

Position Name Team No. of All-CFL selections
QB Bo Levi Mitchell HAM 3rd (2016, 2018)
RB Brady Oliveira* WPG 2nd (20230
REC Justin McInnis* BC 1st
REC Justin Hardy OTT 1st
REC Reggie Begelton CGY 3rd (2019, 2023)
REC Eugene Lewis EDM 3rd (2021, 2022)
REC Tim White HAM 3rd (2022, 2023)
CEN David Beard* HAM 1st
 G Logan Ferland* SSK 1st
 G Ryan Hunter* TOR 2nd (2023)
OT Stanley Bryant  WPG 8th (2013, 2014, 2017-2019, 2021, 2022)
OT Dejon Allen TOR 2nd (2023)

DEFENCE

Position Name Team No. of All-CFL selections
DE Willie Jefferson WPG 6th (2017-2019, 2021, 2023)
DE Lorenzo Mauldin IV OTT 2nd (2022)
DT Jake Ceresna TOR 2nd (2022)
DT Micah Johnson SSK 4th (2016-2018)
LB Tyrice Beverette MTL 1st
LB Nick Anderson EDM 1st
CLB C.J. Reavis SSK 1st
CB Tyrell Ford* WPG 1st
CB Marcus Sayles SSK 2nd (2022)
HB Rolan Milligan Jr. SSK 1st
HB Damon Webb OTT 1st
S Marc-Antoine Dequoy MTL 2nd (2023)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Name Team No. of All-CFL selections
K Sean Whyte* BC 2nd (2023)
P Jake Julien* EDM 1st
ST Janarion Grant TOR 2nd (2022)

 

