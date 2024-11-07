CFL.ca Game Notes: Argos offence picking up steam at right time

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are clicking on offence just in time for an Eastern Final rematch with the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

The Argos finished their 2023 season with an Eastern Final loss at home to the Alouettes, then went on to have an uneven first half of the season in 2024, especially on offence.

Toronto ranked ninth in the CFL in net offence after nine games with 310 yards per game. Over their last nine games, they averaged a league-high 426 yards per game. Their scoring average of 29 points per game during that stretch was second only to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Boatmen also excelled on offence in the Eastern Semi-Final against the REDBLACKS, scoring 58 total points for their seventh 30-points or more game in their last eight outings. Ka’Deem Carey led all running backs with eight touchdowns in 2024 and ended up third in rushing with 1,060 yards.

Pivot Chad Kelly completed 175 of 258 passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, helping with the emergence of receiver Makai Polk. The rookie took off in the second half of the season and produced huge numbers over his last seven games. In his first 10 games he caught 28 passes for 350 yards. In his last seven he raised that to 33 for 674 yards and five games of 100-plus yards.

CFL.ca brings you Game Notes for Division Finals weekend.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Matchups Set: Division Finals head to Montreal and Winnipeg

» O’Leary: 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final

» Costabile: 3 storylines to watch in the Western Final

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Game Notes Eastern Final – Toronto at Montreal Download PDF Western Final – Saskatchewan at Winnipeg Download PDF

Montréal vs Toronto ‐ Playoff Notes:

Back to 1955 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium vs. Toronto: Toronto has visited Montreal eight times for an Eastern Final game. The last six have all been held at Olympic Stadium (2012, 2010, 2006, 2004, 2003 & 2002). The last time that the Alouettes hosted an Eastern Final game vs. Toronto at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium was in 1955.

Finals Matchups: Since 1946 when the Montréal Alouettes were formed, they have met Toronto in the Eastern Final on 13 occasions. Montréal took the lead at seven wins to six last year – 2024 will be their 10th Finals meeting since 2002 and more than another rivalry.

Three Years in a Row: Montréal will be playing in their third consecutive Eastern Final game – the last time they did that was in 2006 – last of a five-year run of Finals. From 2010 to 2024, this will make five of their six Finals with Toronto as their opponent.

Four Years in a Row: Toronto will also be playing in consecutive Eastern Final games – four in a row for them (2021-2024). The last time they did that was in 2007 – last of a six-year run of Finals.

First nine vs. Last nine Argos: The Argonauts ranked ninth in the CFL in net offence after nine games at 310 yards per game. Over their last nine regular season games they averaged a league-high 426 yards per game. In the second half of the season their scoring average of 29.0 ppg was second just three points back of Hamilton. Including last week vs. Ottawa, Toronto has scored 30-plus points in seven of their last eight games.

East second Place Teams to Reach the Cup: The last two clubs to go from second place and reach the Grey Cup are: Montreal in 2023 and Hamilton in 2021. However, home teams won six in a row across 2014 to 2019. Overall since 2008, East first place teams are 11-4.

Cody Fajardo: Brings a career playoff mark of 3-2. Fajardo is now 1-2 in starts in a Division Final game (2019 SSK, 2021 SSK, 2023 MTL).

2023 East Division Final Key Factor 1: The nine turnovers forced by the Alouettes that led to 28 of their 38 points. They held a plus-eight edge for the game – the largest positive ratio in playoff history.

2023 East Division Final Key Factor 2: The Alouettes led the entire way scoring early on. Their scoring was unique in our history – three of their five TDs that day came from defensive and kick returns. They are the only club in league history to record three RETURN Touchdowns in a single playoff game. They also one of just four clubs to score four different types of TDs in a game.

Makai Polk: Took off in the second half of the season and produced huge numbers over his last seven games. In his first 10 games he caught 28 passes for 350 yards. In his last seven he raised that to 33 for 674 yards and five games of 100-plus yards.

Royce Metchie: Took off in the latter part of the season also … in his first six games he averaged three tackles (19 in total). In his last 12 games he rang up 68 defensive stops for just under six per game.

Tyrice Beverette: Led all CFL players with 137 total Defensive Plays and ranked third with 111 total tackles – he made at least three defensive tackles in every game this season. The East nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player ranked third in 2023 with 128 defensive plays and 109 total tackles.

Ka’Deem Carey: Led all running backs with eight touchdowns in 2024 and ended up third in rushing with 1,060 yards. Carey ran for gains of 10-plus yards on 30 occasions.

2. Winnipeg vs Saskatchewan ‐ Playoff Notes:

Roughriders Division-Conference Final #31: Since the 1936 WIFU, Saskatchewan has played in 30 Final games/series and have won 13 times. In 2024, it marks their fourth Finals appearance in the last seven seasons. The last Riders’ win in a Final game was in 2013.

Blue Bombers Division-Conference Final #46: Since 1936 and the inception of the WIFU, Winnipeg has played in 45 previous Final games or series and have won 28 times (21 Western, seven Eastern). That is the most victories among all CFL clubs. In 2024, it will mark their sixth consecutive Finals appearance – two short of their longest run of eight straight seasons.

Eight in a Row at Winnipeg: Including the 2021 Western Final, the Bombers have won the last eight games in Winnipeg vs Saskatchewan. The last Riders’ win in Winnipeg came on September 18, 2018 (32-27 with Zach Collaros starting for SSK).

Coaching Records: Corey Mace won his first-ever head coaching playoff game last week. The last Riders head coach to take them to the Grey Cup in his first year was Kent Austin in 2007. Mike O’Shea has led Winnipeg to six wins in nine playoff

games and he is 4-1 in Final games (2018-2023).

games and he is 4-1 in Final games (2018-2023). Looking for five in a Row: The Bombers have reached the Grey Cup in each of the last four seasons – a win this week would be their FIRST-EVER streak of five consecutive Grey Cup appearances.

Brady Oliveira: Is up for two CFL Most Outstanding Player Awards (Overall, Canadian) in 2024. He has started two career playoff games and rushed for 100-plus yards in each of them (130 & 109). In four post-season games he has 440 rushing yards (three at 100-plus).

Nic Demski: Has played in six career playoff games and has at least one catch in all six contests. He has 23 career playoff receptions for 273 yards but has yet to score a touchdown.

Zach Collaros: Brings a career playoff mark of 6-1 and is 5-0 in starts in a Division Final game and 5-0 for Winnipeg. His five playoff wins rank third all-time for Winnipeg.