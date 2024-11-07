Checking Down: Riders, Bombers close to full strength for Western Final

TORONTO — Only two teams are going to be left standing when Saturday’s intrigue unfolds.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers fight for the West, while Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes duel for the East.

The Riders and Bombers will be close to full strength when they meet at Princess Auto Stadium, including wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker practising fully for the Roughriders.

East Division All-CFL defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was also a full participant for the Alouettes, same as Argonauts’ defensive back DaShaun Amos.

BC LIONS

– Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions were unable to reach their goal of playing in the Grey Cup at home, falling in the Western Semi-Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– Farhan Lalji breaks down what happens next with changes certain to come and how will the team move forward with its quarterback situation (TSN.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Elks finished the season on a 7-4 sequence, but there are still plenty of questions as the team heads into 2025 (Steven Sandor, The Canadian Press via Global News).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders are making some changes as they prepare for the 2025 season. General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team (Stampeders.com).

– Anthony Miller takes a look at the first off-season moves by the Stampeders, including the decision not to retain three of its coaches for the 2025 season (SI.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Kian Schaffer-Baker and Anthony Lanier practised fully for the Roughriders ahead of their game against the Blue Bombers in the Western Final (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz lists six matchups to watch in the Western Final, including pivot Trevor Harris going against defensive back Tyrell Ford. Who’ll come out on top? (CFL.ca)

– The Riders have been the best team in the CFL in taking the ball away from their opponents. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile talks about Saskatchewan’s ball-hawking defence in her three storylines to watch in the Western Final (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Winnipeg had every player available practising on Wednesday as the team gets ready to play in the Western Final on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– Kristina Costabile talks about how the Bombers passing attack may ride on the shoulders of receiver Kenny Lawler, who’s heating up at the right time with three of his last four outings going for over 100 yards and he’s averaged a whopping 21.6 yards per catch over that span (CFL.ca).

– The writers at CFL.ca are split down the middle between the Bombers and Riders for their Western Final picks. Check out the predictions here (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have handed out their 2024 Social Awards, including defensive back Stavros Katsantonis being named Social King (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg lists four Argonauts who could be game changers in the Eastern Final, including linebacker Wynton McManis (CFL.ca).

– Chris O’Leary has three storylines to watch for in the Eastern Final, including a red-hot Argos team going against a lukewarm Alouettes on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– DaShaun Amos practised fully for Toronto on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday. Check out the Argos injury report for the Eastern Final (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Ottawa dropped the Eastern Semi-Final against the Argonauts, but are seemingly building towards the future as pivot Dru Brown completes his first season under centre with the REDBLACKS (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg remember his top five Division Finals moments, including a 35-28 REDBLACKS win over the Tiger-Cats in 2015 (CFL.ca).

– Last Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final was a high scoring, record setting affair, with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS writing their names all over the playoff record book (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– All-CFL defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was a full participant in practice all week ahead of the matchup against the Argos in the Eastern Final on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Don Landry lists three ways that pivot Cody Fajardo could lead the Alouettes to a win over the Argos, including relying on receiver Cole Spieker as much as possible (CFL.ca).

– One of the storylines for the Eastern Final is a duel between two of the best running backs in the CFL in Walter Fletcher and Ka’Deem Carey, writes CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary (CFL.ca).