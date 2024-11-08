Costabile: 3 reasons Brady Oliveira will impact the Western Final

Brady Oliveira had an outstanding 2024 season. And I mean literally.

He’s been nominated for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian after finishing the regular season with the most rushing yards (1,353) in the league.

This season was the second year in a row that Oliveira led the CFL in rushing, becoming the first player since Andrew Harris (2017-2019) to lead in rushing yards in two-straight seasons.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

He also had the most carries (239), scored three touchdowns on the ground and one more through the air, averaged 5.7 yards per carry, and led the league in rushes of over 20 yards (11).

Oliveria was held to just 134 yards on 32 carries in total over the three-game season series between these two clubs, but the playoffs are a whole different beast than the regular season.

The Bombers finished first in West Division this year, turning around their 0-4 start to finish 11-7 and Oliveira was a major part of the offence that helped them succeed. Here are three ways he can impact Saturday’s Western Final.

PLAYOFF BULLY BALL

Oliveria has proven to be a game-changer in the playoffs, consistently rising to the occasion when the stakes are the highest. His ability to break tackles, get tough yards, and control the clock makes him a difference-maker in high-pressure games and it shouldn’t be any different this weekend against the Roughriders.

He has started two career playoff games and rushed for 100+ yards in each of them. In 2022, at Princess Auto Stadium, Oliveira was relied heavily upon to get the job done. He carried the rock 20 times for 130 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Oliveira also got in on the passing game in that contest, hauling in five of six passes thrown his way for 37 yards. 36 of those yards were YAC yards, so they were pretty much rushing yards too.

Last year’s Western Final was much of the same; Oliveria carried the rock 21 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, with five runs over 10 yards. He also hauled in 15 yards on two receptions. And don’t forget about his performance in the 110th Grey Cup; the running back carried the rock 19 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

“I take pride in being consistent every single week,” Oliveira said when asked about his playoff success. “But I think when you’re looking at the playoffs, those are big games, right? I think big time players have to show up in those big games. I take pride in those big games where you have to show up even more. What can you do more to elevate your game and elevate your standard of play in these big games to get to the to get to the ultimate end goal?”

YOU CANNOT TAKE HIM DOWN

Oliveira’s ability to break tackles is what makes him one of the most dangerous running backs in the CFL.

You can see it when you watch any Bomber game, an arm tackle won’t work to take down the five-foot-10, 222-pounder and even if he is wrapped up, he’ll keep fighting for extra yardage with defenders on his back. Whether it’s a stiff arm, a burst of speed, or just pure strength, Oliveira powers through any defender who tries to bring him down.

According to PFF, Oliveira tallied 891 yards after contact, which is the most in the CFL. PFF also has Oliveira with 46 missed tackles forced, third in the league behind Toronto’s Ka’Deem Carey (58) and BC’s William Stanback (51).

Going against a Rider run defence that held opposing rush attacks to just 80.3 yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry, breaking tackles to turn a short gain into a big play will be key for the Bombers’ success.

“They’re stout up front, they have a great defensive line, great linebackers, and then you can talk about their defence as a whole,” Oliveira said when asked about the Riders defence. “They just create turnovers in the back end. They’ve got great defensive backs.”

“I’m going to continue to be who I am,” he continued, explaining what he needs to do against them. “I’m not going to change anything. I’m going to continue to be who I’ve been every single game this entire season; consistent, physical and going out there and honouring my teammates.”

HE’S A DUAL THREAT

Brady isn’t just a threat on the ground; his ability to catch passes out of the backfield adds another layer to his game. His hands and vision in the open field make him a nightmare for defences that are already looking to stop him as a runner.

Oliveira can provide an easy outlet for Collaros to look to and his quarterback knows he’ll come down with the football. Oliveira hauled in 57 of the 71 balls thrown his way for 476 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per catch.

His ability to make plays on the ground and through the air will surely be a major factor in Saturday’s big game.

“However you can contribute to the team success,” Oliveira said when asked about get receiving and rushing yards. “There’s different ways to win games, right? Whether we’re gonna run the ball or if I’m being outlet for Zach and get some YAC in the receiving game.”