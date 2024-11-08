Depth Charts: How the teams will line up in the Division Finals

TORONTO — The four teams playing in Saturday’s Division Finals have released their official rosters and depth charts.

With a trip to the 111th Grey Cup on the line, the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts kick things off with the Eastern Final at 3:00 p.m. ET at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

When that game wraps up, things move to Winnipeg where the Blue Bombers host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final at 6:30 p.m. ET.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

Most notable for the Blue Bombers is Kyrie Wilson‘s return to the lineup after missing 11 games with injury. He’s listed as a game-time decision at weak side linebacker. Brandon Alexander also returns to the lineup after sitting out since Week 18 and gets the start at safety. Anthony Lanier II returns to the lineup for the Roughriders after he did not suit up in last week’s Western Semi-Final

For the Alouettes, Austin Mack was listed on the team’s depth chart as a game-time decision. Mack has played in just three games since his return to Montreal mid-season. Toronto also listed their receiver, Damonte Coxie, as a game-time decision. Coxie did not suit up for the Eastern Semi-Final against Ottawa last week.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS DEPTH CHART

MONTREAL ALOUETTES DEPTH CHART

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS DEPTH CHART