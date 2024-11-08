REDBLACKS mutually part ways with defensive coordinator Barron Miles

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with defensive coordinator Barron Miles.

“Barron has served our football club with class and professionalism over the last two seasons,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “We thank him for his contributions to our team, and wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Miles was hired by the REDBLACKS on December 5, 2022, and has called the Ottawa defence for the past two seasons.

The team finished sixth in yards (370.1) and points (27.1) allowed per game in 2024, while ranking third (95.9) against the run and first in yards per carry allowed (4.7)

Ottawa finished their season with a 9-8-1 record, earning a playoff spot as the third seed in the East Division, but was eliminated with a 58-38 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Semi-Final.