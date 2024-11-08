Saddle up for the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

CALGARY — The Canadian Football League on Friday announced that the Calgary Stampeders will host the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back to Calgary in 2026,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “And of course, we’re most excited for Canadian football fans everywhere. Whether you’re from the East Coast and you’ve never experienced the Grey Cup or you’re Calgarian and this will be your 50th, we can’t wait for you to see what’s in store. We were blown away by the Stampeders’ bid and we look forward to seeing their incredible vision transformed into reality.”

RELATED

» 112th Grey Cup awarded to Winnipeg

» More insights and analysis about Grey Cup

» Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub

“We thank the CFL, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie for this opportunity,” said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. “We also thank our partners at the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta and Tourism Calgary for their support in this endeavour and we look forward to working together to host a spectacular Grey Cup.

“Calgary has a longstanding tradition of hosting world-class events and we know the city will rise to the occasion in 2026 and deliver an incredible experience for fans from across the country.”

“Tourism Calgary is thrilled to have partnered with the Calgary Stampeders to bid and win the 2026 Grey Cup,” said Tourism Calgary CEO Alisha Reynolds. “This event will not only deliver upwards of $50 million economic impact driving big business for our hotels, restaurants and retailers, it will also bring together our love for Canadian football and showcase our Blue Sky City hospitality. We can’t wait to welcome fans of all ages from across the country to experience this memorable event.”

This will be the sixth time Calgary hosts the Grey Cup – the game was previously played at McMahon in 1975, 1993, 2000, 2009 and 2019.

The Grey Cup game is part of a week-long festival featuring activities for fans of all ages, parties and top-class entertainment.