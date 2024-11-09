3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Western Final win over Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG — Zach Collaros knows how to handle high-pressure situations.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback put together a passing clinic to help his team beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final on Saturday.

It’ll be the fifth straight Grey Cup appearance for Collaros and the Bombers, who’ll face the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place on November 17.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final.

4 – PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Collaros had four passing touchdowns and only seven incompletions against the Riders, playing an almost perfect game in front of a fully packed Princess Auto Stadium.

The pivot completed 19 of 26 passes for 301 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per attempt. Even more important for the Bombers is the fact that Collaros looked like his dominant self going into yet another Grey Cup with the Blue and Gold.

0 – SACKS ALLOWED

There would be no 300-yard, four-touchdown performance if not for the play of the big guys up front.

Winnipeg’s offensive line kept Saskatchewan’s pass-rush at bay, allowing zero sacks while also opening up holes for Brady Oliveira and the running game.

The veteran tailback rushed 20 times for 119 yards and a major in yet another outstanding performance by the Bombers offensive line.

177 – RECEIVING YARDS

CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile highlighted before the game how Winnipeg’s passing game would go as Kenny Lawler goes, and the veteran delivered.

Lawler’s four catches are all highlight-worthy, amounting to 177 yards and three majors for an absurd average of 44.3 yards per reception. The pass-catcher totalled more yards than all other Blue Bombers receivers combined.