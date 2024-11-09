Als looking to come back stronger from Eastern Final loss

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are experiencing what the Toronto Argonauts went through in 2023.

The Als were front-runners all season long in the East Division, capturing first place with a few games to spare and pacing the rest of the league in wins. All that regular season success did not translate to a second straight Grey Cup appearance though, as the team was eliminated by the Argos after a 30-28 loss on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

“The season we had, the guys we have in this locker room, and at the end of the day, off-season is real,” said running back Walter Fletcher about his feelings after the loss. “You lose some guys, some guys go on to other teams. So it stings.”

Quarterback Cody Fajardo did everything he could to send his team to Vancouver for the 111th Grey Cup, completing 27 of 42 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, while also tossing two interceptions. The pivot’s performance wasn’t enough though as the team’s comeback bid fell short after failing to convert a two-point attempt late in the game and watching the Argos march down the field to put zeros on the clock.

If it’s up to Fajardo though, the loss will only fuel the team to come back stronger in 2025.

“I think a game like this, it goes one of two ways, either it decimates your team, and guys start signing elsewhere, or propels you, and guys are hungry to come back and try and get what we deserve,” said the quarterback. “It’ll be an interesting off-season, I think, for everybody on this team and moving forward.”

Despite not being able to accomplish what they set out to do, the Alouettes – much like in their championship run in 2024 – never lost faith in one another.

“What I love is our team stayed together. They kept fighting,” head coach Jason Maas told reporters. “There was no finger pointing, no nothing. It was just on to the next play. And that’s what I’ve always loved about our team, that connection they have, and the feeling that they’ll play for each other no matter what’s going on.”

The Alouettes are now hoping to learn the same lesson that the Argonauts did, using their Eastern Final loss to propel them to another Grey Cup appearance.

“I feel like a game like this maybe puts you two steps forward, to be quite honest with you, next year,” added Maas. “because now the point of emphasis that we think is winning football is staring you right in the face the last time you’re on the field together, and maybe is what created the outcome not to be in your favor, or at least helped it. So it’s very hard, obviously, to accept it, but you have to accept it and move on.

“We’ll be a better football team and an organization because of the setback.”