Argos’ QB Chad Kelly injures leg; Nick Arbuckle named 111th Grey Cup starter

MONTREAL — The Toronto Argonauts are off to the 111th Grey Cup, but they reportedly won’t have their starting quarterback with them.

TSN’s Dave Naylor is reporting that Chad Kelly has broken his tibia and faces a long recovery.

Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told media after the game that Kelly was out for Sunday’s Grey Cup game and that Nick Arbuckle will get the start.

Chad Kelly’s injury is to his tibia. Surgery tonight in Montreal. Anticipated 6-9 month rehab.#CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 10, 2024

Kelly was injured running with the ball, deep in the Montreal Alouettes’ zone late in the third quarter of the Eastern Final when he was tackled by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Geoffrey Cantin Arku. He was unable to put pressure on his right leg after he stood up. A stretcher was brought onto the field and removed him from the game.

The entirety of the Argos’ roster came out onto the field as Kelly was placed on the stretcher.

Arbuckle took over at quarterback for the Argos and held off an Alouettes’ comeback bid.