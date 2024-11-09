West Coast Clash: 111th Grey Cup matchups set

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to compete in the 111th Grey Cup. The championship game will mark the eighth time in the history of Canadian Football that the modern-day incarnations of the two clubs have played for the iconic trophy (1937-38, 1945-47, 1950 and 2022).

The two teams will vie for the Grey Cup at BC Place on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest, featuring the Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival from November 10-17 will include over 50 events to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes, and families alike. Returning to the West Coast for the first time in a decade, the 2024 edition marks the 17th time the BC Lions have hosted Canada’s largest annual sporting event in the franchise’s 70-year history. The weekly festival is expected to draw over 500,000 attendees and generate $100 million in economic activity.

