Argos sign American QB Bryan Scott

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have added another weapon to their quarterback room ahead of the 111th Grey Cup.

Toronto announced on Monday that they have signed American QB Bryan Scott. The six-foot-two, 220 pounds pivot spent nine games with Toronto in 2024, getting limited action while throwing for one touchdown. The Occidental alum also spent time with Winnipeg this season.

111th GREY CUP

» West Coast Clash: 111th Grey Cup matchups set

» More Than A Trophy: 3 things you may have missed from Grey Cup arrival

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from the Division Finals

» O’Leary: Three ways it can work for Nick Arbuckle and the Argos

The California native joined the Argos in March of 2023 and played 18 games for the Boatmen during their historic 16-2 regular season. Scott played three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022 after being drafted third overall, completing 70.6 per cent of his passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

The pivot played for the Generals of The Spring League in 2020, leading the team to a 4-0 record, a league MVP award, and the league championship, while being named MVP of the title game after throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019 into 2020, played in The Spring League in 2018 where he was named MVP for the first time, and was a member of the BC Lions in the off-season of 2017.

Scott will now be part of team that faces Winnipeg in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17, when the Argos take on the Blue Bombers at BC Place.