CFL Simulation: Bombers remain 111th Grey Cup favourites

VANCOUVER — The CFL Simulation, if it were capable of sensations like pride and a desire to tell you it told you so, would be doing just that right now.

111th GREY CUP

» Buy tickets to the 111th Grey Cup!

» O’Leary: The 111th Grey Cup, from A to Z

» Head To Head: Who has the edge in the 111th Grey Cup?

» Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub

For weeks now, the Bombers have been a favourite of the simulation, leading the charge as its most likely winner of the 111th Grey Cup. Head coach Mike O’Shea’s team punched its ticket to Vancouver on Saturday with a dominant showing against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s the club’s fifth consecutive appearance in the Grey Cup game and while everyone in the organization will say throughout this week that winning is the sole objective, this stretch that they’ve been on as the kings of the West Division is worthy of praise.

This week, in the final edition of the CFL Simulation for the 2024 season, you won’t be surprised to learn that the Bombers are once again favoured to win on Sunday.

The simulation gives Winnipeg a 69 per cent chance of topping the Toronto Argonauts. The win would give the Bombers their third Grey Cup win in five years and would help put successive Grey Cup losses behind them. Tune in on Sunday (CTV, TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network, CFL+) to see if the Bombers can get their most important win of the season.