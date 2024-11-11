Game Day Swag: Argos, Bombers 111th Grey Cup uniform combos

VANCOUVER — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts have their game day swag ready ahead of Sunday’s 111th Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers will go with their blue-on-blue uniform while the Argonauts are also going with a monochromatic look with their white-on-white combination.

111th GREY CUP

The Bombers and Argos battle on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET for the coveted trophy at BC Place. The game can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, CBS Sports Network and CFL+.