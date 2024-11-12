Landry’s 3 takeaways from Toronto’s Grey Cup arrival

The Toronto Argonauts arrived in Vancouver on Monday night, displaying a veneer of determination if not outright defiance as they embrace the underdog role in this Sunday’s Grey Cup Game.

They don’t have their first string quarterback in tow, and while they’d prefer that not be the case, the Eastern Champions insist they are ready to do battle with the favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers, even without Chad Kelly in uniform.

Toronto’s theme this week will be one of confounding the expectations of those who feel they’ll be hard-pressed to stand up to the Western Champs.

Here are three takeaways from the Argos’ arrival.

111th GREY CUP

» Buy tickets to the 111th Grey Cup!

» Landry’s 3 takeaways from Winnipeg’s Grey Cup arrival

» O’Leary: The 111th Grey Cup, from A to Z

» Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub

RYAN DINWIDDIE HAS A LONG MEMORY

While addressing the gathered media, Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was asked, obviously, about the parallels between quarterback Nick Arbuckle’s situation and his own from back in 2007.

Like Arbuckle is in this year’s Grey Cup, Dinwiddie was a surprise starter in the 2007 game when he was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Both Arbuckle and Dinwiddie were pressed into the role after their respective teams’ starters were injured in the Eastern Final.

In talking about the similarities, Dinwiddie illustrated that there are some things a guy just does not forget. He went into great, great detail about one of the picks he threw in that 2007 game. It was impressive.

Landed In Vancouver: Argos arrive at 111th Grey Cup [1 of 23] (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)

“It was a ‘stick’ route,” said Dinwiddie of a play that happened 17 years ago, one during which he was intending a pass for Bombers’ great Milt Stegall.

“They brought in No. 26 through the guts, out of a wide front, double-barrel, cover four,” Dinwiddie continued, already losing me. “So I hit my back foot and rip it.

“Well, Milt’s not out of the break, but I seen him before Milt did,” said Dinwiddie, referring to Saskatchewan Roughrider defensive back James Johnson, who got the first of his three picks in the game.

That’s pretty incredible recall for something that’s just about two decades old.

Oh, there was one more thing too. Dinwiddie swears it was not an interception.

“It hit the ground,” he said firmly. “We didn’t have (a) challenge in those days.”

HE’S A SOLITARY KINDA GUY

Nick Arbuckle is pretty well-known in CFL circles as a good guy.

Now we know he’s also a man that keeps to himself. Like, really.

He doesn’t seek out advice from friends and former colleagues or teammates and if they’re looking for him, good luck.

“I imagine anybody who’s ever tried to get a hold of me before in the past,” began Arbuckle, “would probably tell you it was probably not very easy, especially during the football season.”

There were some knowing nods from people in the Argos comms department when he said it.

“I don’t wanna really talk or respond to people outside of, whoever’s in my household. I talk to RD (Dinwiddie), our players, coach Miller (quarterbacks coach Mike Miller).”

So, if you’re reaching out to Nick Arbuckle during a week where he is getting prepared for the biggest game of his pro career, I’m pretty certain you are getting ghosted, my friend.

HE’S AN AMALGAM OF AT LEAST TWO GREATS. MAKE THAT THREE

Argo linebacker Wynton McManis is one of the very best defenders in the Canadian Football League and if he reminds you at all of somebody and can’t put your finger on it, he can.

It’s not one, but two of his former teammates, one while he was in Calgary, the other a newly-retired Argonaut. And a guy he didn’t play with at all.

The Argos’ defensive captain told reporters that he has fashioned his game after former Stampeder Alex Singleton and former Argo Henoc Muamba. There’s a little of former BC Lion and Saskatchewan Roughrider Solomon Elimimian in there, too.

“A lot of those guys are linebackers that I’ve seen play at a really high level and contribute,” said McManis.

“If I can be around the ball all the time like Alex, if I could be a leader for my guys, like Henoc, if I could be a statement for the league like Solomon, just be able to be something positive and a light for everybody, I want to be able to do that.”

BONUS TAKEAWAY: McManis is packing some spice as his favoured toothpick of the week. “We got cinnamon goin’ right now,” drawled McManis, famous for flicking what he sometimes calls “a whittle” in and out of his mouth as he talks. “That might be the flavour of the week.”