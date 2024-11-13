3 ways Tyrell Ford will impact the 111th Grey Cup

Tyrell Ford is used to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers way of doing things.

The All-CFL defensive back returned to Winnipeg after a year down south and immediately adhered to the process with the franchise that drafted him in 2022, propelling him to a successful season with the Blue and Gold. Ford finished second in interceptions as the leader of a secondary that allowed a league-low 234.8 yards per game.

The Waterloo native now faces his biggest challenge in the CFL, playing in the 111th Grey Cup against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at BC Place.

CFL.ca brings you three reasons why Ford could make a difference on Sunday.

111th GREY CUP

» Hall: 7 iconic Grey Cup moments in history

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ 111th Grey Cup picks

» Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub

» Buy tickets to the 111th Grey Cup!



SIMPLE AND EASY

It’s not just about interceptions – but it’s a lot about interceptions, more on that down below – for defensive backs. Turnovers only account for a small percentage of total snaps for a cornerback.

Interceptions are often just a product of being at the right place at the right time, or all the time. That’s something that the Blue Bombers’ No. 30 has excelled in 2024. Ford finished with the best coverage grade among all players (92.3) according to Pro Football Focus, in part due to allowing only 51.3 per cent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed, while also forcing a league-high 19 incompletions, including playoffs.

Ford attributes a lot of his success to defensive coordinator Jordan Younger, a former defensive back himself and defensive backs coach, who took over Winnipeg’s defence in 2024 and continued their run of excellence.

“He makes the game real simple and easy,” said Ford about his DC.

BAITING QUARTERBACKS

This is the most talked about stat for defensive backs in football. Creating turnovers can shift momentum in a game – especially in a Grey Cup – and completely alter the final result. For such momentous plays to happen, it requires the opposing quarterback actually targeting you in coverage.

What happens then if you’re too good in locking down your assigned receiver or zone?

“A part of being a good DB is baiting the quarterback to throw your way, I’ve got to be better in that part,” says Ford, who wasn’t happy that the Roughriders avoided his side of the field in the Western Final.

“I kind of felt like in that last game against Saskatchewan I didn’t get more than two or three targets, so that sucks”, said the defensive back while also praising teammates like Evan Holm for making plays when the targets go the other way.”

PFF accounted three targets towards Ford in the game against the Riders, with the defensive back allowing only one catch for seven yards and no first downs. Tyrell also forced an incompletion in those three targets, adding justification for why Saskatchewan would avoid throwing in his direction.

Tyrell’s brother Tre said they spent a lot of time in the off-season doing one on ones with receivers and helping with coverage. It certainly paid off, as the quarterback brother impressively recalls.

“He has actually had a lot of success falling off on some routes,” said Tre. “I can remember (some of) the interceptions, one against Calgary and one against Saskatchewan, it was like a sail concept with a deep out, and the guy runs a go, and he’s playing the go, then falls off on the sail and gets an interception.”

SAME GUY, SAME PERSON

It would be understandable if a young player like Tyrell Ford decided to change something in his routine in preparation for the most important game of his career.

That said, the DB is already going the extra mile every day, so it makes sense for him to keep doing the same things that got him to be one of the most dominant defenders in the CFL in 2024.

“I’m not changing anything,” said a gassed up Ford, who stayed late after practice running sprints. “I’m gonna be the same guy, same person.”