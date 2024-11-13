CFL Injury Reports: 111th Grey Cup

- News
VANCOUVER — Injury reports for the participants in the 111th Grey Cup will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Sunday, Nov. 17 | 6:00 p.m. ET | BC Place
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Tyshon Blackburn
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Hip
|Full
|Kenneth George
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamie Harry
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Tyson Hergott
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Chad Kelly
|QB
|Leg
|DNP
|Daniel Kwamou
|LB
|Healthy Scrach
|Full
|Jonathan Jones
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tommy Nield
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Richie Sindani
|WR
|Rib
|Full
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Kendall Randolph
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Micah Vanterpool
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Cody Case
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Myron Mitchell
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Drew Wolitarsky
|WR
|Ribs
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jay Persons
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Kyle Samson
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Celestin Haba
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamal Woods
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Devin Adams
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Brian Cole
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Marquise Bridges
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jake Kelly
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Noah Hallett
|DB
|Knee
|DNP