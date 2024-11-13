Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 13, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: 111th Grey Cup

Jonathan Kozub/CFL.ca

VANCOUVER — Injury reports for the participants in the 111th Grey Cup will be housed here and will be updated daily.

111TH GREY CUP: TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Sunday, Nov. 17 | 6:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Tyshon Blackburn DB Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Hip Full
Kenneth George DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jamie Harry DB Hip DNP
Tyson Hergott DL Healthy Scratch Full
Chad Kelly QB Leg DNP
Daniel Kwamou LB Healthy Scrach Full
Jonathan Jones LB Healthy Scratch Full
Tommy Nield WR Healthy Scratch Full
Robert Priester DB Shoulder Full
Richie Sindani WR Rib Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Kendall Randolph OL Healthy Scratch Full
Micah Vanterpool OL Healthy Scratch Full
Cody Case WR Healthy Scratch Full
Myron Mitchell WR Healthy Scratch Full
Drew Wolitarsky WR Ribs DNP
Nic Demski WR Ankle DNP
Jay Persons DL Healthy Scratch Full
Kyle Samson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Celestin Haba DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Woods DL Knee Full
Devin Adams DL Healthy Scratch Full
Brian Cole LB Healthy Scratch Full
Marquise Bridges DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Kelly DB Knee DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee DNP

 

