CFL Injury Reports: 111th Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Injury reports for the participants in the 111th Grey Cup will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» West Coast Clash: Matchup set for the 111th Grey Cup

» Buy tickets to the 111th Grey Cup!

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

111TH GREY CUP: TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS



Sunday, Nov. 17 | 6:00 p.m. ET | BC Place