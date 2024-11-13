Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ 111th Grey Cup picks

VANCOUVER — For the second time in three years, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts will meet and play for the title of Grey Cup champions.

The Argos got the best of the Bombers in 2022, and this year during the regular season swept the series 2-0. Toronto claimed a 16-14 overtime victory at home on July 27 and then headed out on the road to snap the Bombers’ eight-game win streak with a 14-11 win in Winnipeg on Oct. 11.

Winnipeg is making a fifth-straight Grey Cup appearance, hoisting the trophy in 2019 and 2021, but have fallen in back-to-back years and are looking to snap that losing streak.

Of course, the biggest story is the quarterback battle of Bombers leader Zach Collaros motivated and ready to avenge 2022, while the Argos are relying on Nick Arbuckle to lead them to their second trophy in three years.

Let’s get into who CFL.ca’s writers think will come out on top in the 111th Grey Cup.

111th GREY CUP

TOR at WPG

Toronto sealed their spot in the 111th Grey Cup with a 30-28 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final, and the Argos’ defence and special teams showed up big when needed. They contributed two touchdowns, a punt return and a pick-six, forced six turnovers and sacked the quarterback four times. Ka’Deem Carey added 92 yards on 12 carries while Damonte Coxie caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

On Winnipeg’s side, Zach Collaros threw four touchdown passes, including three to Kenny Lawler, as the Bombers had no problems getting past the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a 38-22 win in the Western Final. Brady Oliveira added 20 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown in the win in a dominant offensive showing.

With Arbuckle making his first-ever Grey Cup start, and after a less than ideal offensive showing in the Eastern Final, Toronto’s defence will need to come up big once again against a powerful Bombers offence. The Bombers have a solid quarterback in Collaros, receiving threats in Lawler and Nic Demski, and a powerful run game in Oliveira. But can they redeem themselves from the last two Grey Cups? Arbuckle may have started 17 less games than the opposing quarterback this season, but still has six years of CFL play under his belt. Can his veteran presence lead the Argos to a Grey Cup win? Toronto on the outside looks like a heavy underdog, but have gotten the better of the Bombers in big games before, leaving the door open for either team to claim victory.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split