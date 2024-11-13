Steinberg’s Argos Practice Report: Human highlight reel

The East Division champion Toronto Argonauts have their first practice in the books ahead of Sunday’s 111th Grey Cup.

Back in the CFL’s showcase game for the second time in three years, the Argos looked like a group on a mission as they got their preparation started.

111th GREY CUP

NICK GOES TO WORK

Following Toronto’s win in the Eastern Final and Chad Kelly’s season-ending lower body injury, Nick Arbuckle was definitively named starting quarterback for Sunday’s Grey Cup. And true to form, there was Arbuckle taking first team reps at BC Place on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon team arrivals Monday evening, Arbuckle admitted this is his first full week with a first team offence since early in the 2023 season. That explains why Arbuckle was under centre for the Argos for every snap during their work on offence.

LOUD AND CLEAR

Similar to their opponent, Toronto pumped crowd noise through the sound system to simulate 50,000 people in the building on Sunday. The Argos kept the white noise going for significantly longer than Winnipeg did, however, likely to accommodate Arbuckle’s larger workload.

MUSICAL GUEST

As kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was drilling 50-yard field goals prior to practice, Toronto treated us to some relaxed warmup music. As the kickers and punters were getting loose, we heard the likes of Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers before the rest of the team got to work.

It was a cool way to set the tone.

HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL

It was hard to keep your eyes off receiver Damonte Coxie on Wednesday. Coming off a career season where he posted 860 receiving yards, Coxie was reeling in long bombs in the corner of the end zone all afternoon. Coxie’s one-handed grab on the run near the end of Toronto’s offensive session led the way, but it wasn’t his only highlight reel catch.

Oh, and after every big grab, Coxie was hyping himself up like he was in front of Sunday’s full house. It was fun to watch.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Toronto’s second practice session of Grey Cup week goes on Thursday.