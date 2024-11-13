Steinberg’s Bombers Practice Report: Business as usual

Wednesday marked the first full day of practice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver.

But after a relatively light day 1a of practice Tuesday to start their week of prep, the Bombers really got to work on Wednesday.

111th GREY CUP

A BUSINESS TRIP

This is Winnipeg’s fifth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup, so “act like you’ve been there before” is more than just lip service. And while there was plenty of energy and buzz throughout Wednesday’s practice, it was mixed with a very business-like approach from the West Division champions. You can bet that focus will only intensify as Sunday draws closer.

SOUND PREPARATION

It was noisy at BC Place on Wednesday morning. As many teams do ahead of big games, the Blue Bombers pumped simulated (and loud) crowd noise through the sound system for a portion of practice. The deluge of sound continued for 10 or 15 minutes as Zach Collaros and the first team offence went to work.

We’ll see how that type of prep comes in handy Sunday with more than 50,000 people in attendance.

PEOPLE AT WORK

I can’t remember many Grey Cup practices going on in the middle of what is essentially an active construction zone. Renovation work is well underway as BC Place prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which certainly makes for an interesting backdrop.

THE DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHT REEL

The biggest reactions at Wednesday’s practice came on a couple big plays from Winnipeg defensive backs. The first came from field halfback Evan Holm when he climbed the ladder on a contested ball tossed up by quarterback Jake Dolegala. A little while later, safety Brandon Alexander jumped a route and picked off backup Terry Wilson to the delight of his defensive teammates.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

111th Grey Cup: Blue Bombers Practice [1 of 23] (Thomas Srklj/CFL.ca)

Injuries aren’t really a story for the Blue Bombers this week, which is significant considering how much of a focus they’ve been in their last two Grey Cup appearances. Last year we wondered all week if receiver Dalton Schoen and linebacker Adam Bighill were going to play. And in 2022 it was the uncertain status of Collaros that stole most of the headlines.

All three players ended up playing, but it still must be nice for Winnipeg not to have a bunch of large injury concerns hanging over their heads this week.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Bombers are scheduled to hold a closed practice Thursday.