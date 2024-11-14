Alouettes’ Jason Maas named CFL coach of the year

VANCOUVER — Jason Maas keeps proving the Montreal Alouettes right for making him their head coach in 2023.

After leading the Alouettes to a Grey Cup title in only his first season as a head coach, Maas followed that up by leading the Alouettes to their first division title since 2012. Montreal last reached 12 victories in 2010. The team led the league in quarterback completion percentage (71.3), offensive touchdowns allowed (31) and yards allowed per play (6.32).

The Als were eliminated from the playoffs in a nail-biter 30-28 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final but showed the resiliency they have been known for under Maas up until the final minutes of the game.

Montreal also finished second in points allowed (22.4) while capturing the league’s best record at 12-5-1.

Maas faced Saskatchewan’s Corey Mace for the award, who led the Green and White to a second-place finish in the West Division, securing the Roughriders’ first home playoff game since 2021. The Port Moody, B.C., native took the team to a league-leading rushing defence that allowed 80.3 yards per game, while finishing with the best turnover ratio at +26.