Green, But Gold: Elks’ Nick Anderson named Most Outstanding Rookie

VANCOUVER — Nick Anderson lived up to the Green and Gold moniker of the Edmonton Elks, as he was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

The linebacker was green as a first-year player and turned in a golden performance in 2024, leading the league in total tackles, while also finishing tied for first with 111 defensive tackles alongside fellow Elk, Nyles Morgan.

The dominant duo became the first teammates to record 110-or-more defensive tackles in the same season. The former Tulane Green Wave finished second in defensive plays with 130, and added three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles on the year.

Anderson helped the Elks finish fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (96.1) and rushing yards per attempt (4.9), just .2 below the Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions who tied for the league lead.

Anderson went against Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ receiver Shemar Bridges for the honour. Bridges collected a team-high 83 receptions in 15 games to set a franchise record for first-year players. Bridges was on pace to eclipse Curtis Marsh’s CFL rookie record of 102 before an injury ended his season. The Jacksonville, FL native’s impressive debut campaign also included 933 receiving yards, four touchdowns and 30 catches for second down conversions.