Officiating crew named for 111th Grey Cup

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The season’s 10 highest-rated Canadian Football League (CFL) officials will be taking the field for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17.
The championship, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The 111th Grey Cup will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.
111th GREY CUP
» Costabile: 5 storylines to watch in the 111th Grey Cup
» 3 stats that may loom large in the 111th Grey Cup
» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ 111th Grey Cup picks
The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff: