Officiating crew named for 111th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The season’s 10 highest-rated Canadian Football League (CFL) officials will be taking the field for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17.

The championship, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The 111th Grey Cup will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

111th GREY CUP

Referee | No. 31 | Ben Major 19th season | 335 games | 8th Grey Cup

Umpire | No. 45 | Adam Paradowski 11th season | 160 games | 1st Grey Cup

Down Judge | No. 19 | Chris Shapka 10th season | 172 games | 4th Grey Cup

Line Judge | No. 81 | Walt Hawrysh 8th season | 125 games | 2nd Grey Cup

Side Judge | No. 65 | Iain Cropper 8th season | 88 games | 1st Grey Cup

Back Judge | No. 40 | Kevin Riopel 7th season | 76 games | 2nd Grey Cup

Field Judge | No. 73 | Brian Chrupalo 19th season | 314 games | 7th Grey Cup

Backup Referee | No. 28 | Andre Proulx 26th season | 444 games | 10th Grey Cup

Backup Official | No. 49 | Jordan Titosky 8th season | 87 games | 1st Grey Cup

Backup Official | No. 46 | Rob Skaggs 22nd season | 366 games | 7th Grey Cup



The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff: