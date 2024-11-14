One More Pick: Rolan Milligan Jr. wins Most Outstanding Defensive Player

VANCOUVER — Rolan Milligan Jr. is picking up everything, from opposing quarterback passes to CFL awards.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back has been named the CFL’s 2024 Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Milligan Jr. recorded 111 defensive plays this season – good for fifth overall. The Lake Wales, FL native tallied a career-high eight interceptions to sit atop the league leaderboard while also matching his personal-best with 71 defensive tackles.

“I’m still shaking. I don’t know, it was a surreal moment when they called my name,” Milligan Jr. told reporters at the Vancouver Convention Centre. “Just a rush of emotions and I’ve still kind of got them right now. I’m just trying to come back down from it. But it feels great just getting the recognition for all the work I’ve put in. Coming from the injury and then just becoming a new version of myself, a better version of myself this season.”

CFL AWARDS

» Stars Ready to Shine: Brady Oliveira up for outstanding double

» Watch the CFL Awards LIVE on CFL+

» Buy tickets to the 111th Grey Cup!

» Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub

The defensive back led a stout Roughriders defence that allowed the third fewest points (24.1 per game) and the second fewest yards (356.1 per game), while forcing a league-high 49 turnovers.

The unit’s performance was essential in getting the Green and White back to the post-season for the first time since 2021. The Riders finished second in the West Division and took down the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final – with Milligan Jr. picking off a pass from quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., before eventually falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Division Final.

Milligan Jr. was going up against Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette, who finished first in defensive plays with 137, including 102 defensive tackles – his first season breaking the 100-mark – to rank fourth. The linebacker also tied for second with eight tackles for a loss, trailing only teammate Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. The former Stony Brook Seawolves standout showcased his versatility throughout the season, collecting five sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and six pass knockdowns.