Oliveira wins George Reed Most Outstanding Player; Most Outstanding Canadian

VANCOUVER — Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira is writing down his name in CFL lore once more, just days before playing in yet another Grey Cup.

The National tailback has been named the 2024 George Reed Most Outstanding Player on Thursday night in Vancouver, after being named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian for the second consecutive season.

The awards celebrate a season in which Oliveira topped the league in rushing yards (1,353) for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player to accomplish that feat since Andrew Harris from 2017-2019.

Oliveira has now eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past three seasons. The former North Dakota Fighting Hawk also led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (1,829) for a second straight year, while earning a nomination for the George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award in back-to-back seasons.

Oliveira helped Winnipeg turn around a season in which it didn’t win a game until Week 5. The Bombers would go on a run that saw them win 11 of their last 14 games in the regular season to capture yet another West Division title.

The Blue and Gold then went on to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders to earn their fifth straight Grey Cup appearance. In the Western Final, Oliveira carried the ball 20 times for 119 yards and a major, while also adding two catches for 22 yards.

The Winnipeg native was going against Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell, who cemented his place in Tiger-Cats lore by establishing a franchise record – and new personal-best – 5,451 passing yards, including nine games with 300-plus yards and two surpassing 400. He is the only pivot to eclipse the 5,000-passing yard mark in the past six years, and he led the league with 32 touchdown passes. It was Mitchell’s fourth MOP nomination, winning in 2016 and 2018.