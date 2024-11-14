Steinberg’s Argos Practice Report: Best in the biz

With Sunday’s 111th Grey Cup fast approaching, the East Division champion Toronto Argonauts really got to work on day two of practice at BC Place.

» Steinberg’s Argos Practice Report: Human highlight reel

REPS, REPS, REPS

There’s no denying how much work quarterback Nick Arbuckle has gotten so far in Toronto’s first two days of practice. After taking every offensive snap Wednesday, Arbuckle took roughly 90 per cent of them on day two of preparation under the din of simulated crowd noise. Not only is this the most important start of Arbuckle’s career, it’s also his first full week of first team prep since Week 2 of the 2023 season.

THE BUZZ IS BUILDING

While day one of practice was very business-like, there was a noticeable excitement Thursday morning. The first chunk of practice prior to game simulation work was loose and included background music and plenty of smiles. And, from defensive back Tarvarus McFadden to receiver Damonte Coxie and more, there was no shortage of hype and intensity throughout.

THE BEST IN THE BUSINESS

It sure is a treat to watch Janarion Grant go about his business, even during practice. The league’s best returner, and one of the best to ever do it, makes every track on the ball look effortless and kicks his explosive speed into overdrive like it’s a bat of an eyelash. Already the owner of the longest touchdown return in Grey Cup history, and with a house call under his belt in the Eastern Final, I can’t wait to watch Grant go to work on Sunday.

SONG OF THE DAY

No question: Sandstrom by Darude as the kickers and punters were getting loose. I’m not sure how you could even argue.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Arbuckle when asked by The Waggle’s Henoc Muamba why he’s the right guy for the job on Sunday:

“It’s another big piece of adversity. Adversity is something that’s kind of shaped my career, shaped my life since I was a young kid. (I was) a backup quarterback all through high school. My first and only start in my entire high school varsity career was in the semi-finals in the playoffs. They called on me in a big rematch against our big rival that beat us earlier in the season.

“Then I go on to play junior college football because I don’t have film and I don’t have offers. I’ve always kind of been overlooked and have worked through many situations all through my CFL career that have helped prepare me mentally and emotionally to take on any challenge and just be ready for whatever opportunity and whatever moment comes. You never know when it’s going to come.”