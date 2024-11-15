Steinberg: 7 things you missed at the CFL Awards

The 2024 CFL Awards presented by Securian Canada are in the books for another year as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver.

During the night we had a historic win to close the show to go along with five first time winners.

Here are some of the highlights you may have missed from awards night 2024.

THE BIG WINNER

After missing out on Most Outstanding Player in 2023, Winnipeg tailback Brady Oliveira did the dirty double a year later. By taking home MOP and Most Outstanding Canadian honours, Oliveira becomes just the fourth player in league history to win both awards in the same season. As a result, Oliveira joins one of the CFL’s most exclusive clubs with Jon Cornish (2013), Tony Gabriel (1978), and Russ Jackson (1963, 1966, 1969).

Now a two-time MOC, Oliveira rushed for 1,353 yards this season while adding another 476 receiving yards. His combined 1,829 yards is the second highest of his career and less than 200 fewer than his banner 2023 campaign with one fewer game played.

ALMOST NOT BEST DRESSED

As Toronto’s Ryan Hunter accepted his first Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award on stage, he admitted he almost didn’t come to awards night dressed to the nines. Hunter’s suit was lost in transit en route to the west coast, which meant a last-minute trip to a Vancouver big and tall store was needed.

In the end, Hunter looked great and no one would have known his suit gotten lost had he not let us in on the secret. Hunter also made it two straight years with an Argos player taking home the league’s top lineman award after Dejon Allen’s win in 2023.

BACKSTAGE QUOTE OF THE NIGHT

Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. to CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye after winning Most Outstanding Defensive Player:

“I’m still shaking. I don’t know, it was a surreal moment when they called my name. Just a rush of emotions and I’ve still kind of got them right now. I’m just trying to come back down from it. But it feels great just getting the recognition for all the work I’ve put in. Coming from the injury and then just becoming a new version of myself, a better version of myself this season.”

BEST DRESSED

Most Outstanding Rookie Nick Anderson nailed it. His mix of a traditional black tuxedo, velvet peak lapels, a couple outstanding lapel decorations, and a perfectly sized bow tie was on point. And what you probably didn’t see was his two-tone patent leather dress shoes, which were out of bounds. Full on sartorial greatness.

The Elks’ linebacker co-led the league with 111 defensive tackles while also racking up three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Oh, and he gave us the night’s best city shout-out on stage:

“Prior to me coming to Edmonton this year, the team had had its ups as well as its downs. But playing on that field each and every day, each and every game day, you couldn’t tell because of the pride of that city, the pride of those fans, and the pride of the culture we have in Edmonton.”

MOST EFFICIENT QUOTE

I loved Most Outstanding Special Teams Player winner Janarion Grant’s answer when asked to describe himself as a player by voice of the Blue Bombers Derek Taylor:

“Dangerous. Free. That’s how I’d describe it. Just playing for the love of the game.”

Does anything sum up Toronto’s Grant, one of the best returners in league history, better than that?

EMOTIONAL SPEECH OF THE NIGHT

In winning his first Coach of the Year award, Montreal’s Jason Maas held it together. But you could tell that was specifically hard when thanking Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia. After a miserable finish to his tenure as offensive coordinator in Saskatchewan, Maciocia surprised many when he took a chance and hired Maas as head coach in December 2022.

Two stellar seasons later, including a win in last year’s Grey Cup, it’s safe to say Maciocia’s gut feeling paid off.

PROPER EMPHASIS AWARD

I’ve learned the hard way in recent years: it’s Blue BOMBERS not BLUE Bombers.

As he should, Winnipeg product Oliveira made that abundantly clear in his MOC acceptance speech.