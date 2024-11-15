Steinberg: A look back at the last 7 Grey Cup MVPs

We’re just days away from crowning the 111th Grey Cup champion, which means we’re also that close to naming a 2024 Grey Cup Most Valuable Player.

Will Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros bring home his second MVP award, or is this Brady Oliveira’s year? On the other side, can Nick Arbuckle shock the league and lead Toronto to a second Grey Cup title in three years? Or does Jake Ceresna have it in him to be just the third defensive player to snag MVP honours in the last two decades?

As we wait for those answers, here’s a look back at the last seven Grey Cup MVPs.

111th GREY CUP

2023 | CODY FAJARDO | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Fajardo has had better statistical days in his career. But it was last year’s context that really mattered as Fajardo threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in Montreal’s thrilling 28-24 win over Winnipeg. Two of those touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter and the final one punctuated a seven-play drive to give the Alouettes the lead with just 15 seconds remaining.

2022 | HENOC MUAMBA | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Talk about a guy with a flair for the dramatic. In the final game of his career, Muamba took home the Grey Cup double as MVP and Most Valuable Canadian. Lining up at MIKE linebacker in his swan song, Muamba recorded three defensive tackles but saved the best for (almost) last. Muamba’s interception on Winnipeg’s penultimate possession halted a potential game winning drive and helped the Argos to a crazy 24-23 win.

2021 | ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

We’ve just been spoiled with epic championship games recently, hey? In their quest for a second straight title, the Blue Bombers outlasted Hamilton 33-25 in overtime to do just that and bring home the 108th Grey Cup. Collaros finished with 240 yards passing and two touchdowns, but both of those majors came at crucial times. His first came late in the fourth quarter before finding Darvin Adams for the overtime winner.

2019 | ANDREW HARRIS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

While it wasn’t a retirement game for Harris (he had two more Grey Cup wins to secure first), his performance at the 107th Grey Cup will almost certainly be one of his most memorable. Harris helped his hometown Bombers to their first title since 1990 and did so by racking up 135 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns in a 33-12 win over Hamilton.

2018 | BO LEVI MITCHELL | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

After a pair of heartbreaking, last minute Grey Cup losses leading in, it felt like a hard mission was finally accomplished when Mitchell and the Stampeders triumphed 27-16 over Ottawa in 2018. The future Canadian Football Hall of Famer threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns to take home his second career MVP honour as Calgary controlled the game from start to finish.

2017 | DEVIER POSEY | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Seven catches and 175 receiving yards might have been enough to earn Posey MVP honours to begin with. But the fact he set a new Grey Cup record put him over the top. Trailing 6-0 early in the second quarter, Posey reeled in a throw from Ricky Ray over top of Tommie Campbell and took it to the house. The 100-yard hookup was, and still is, the longest touchdown reception in Grey Cup history and helped the Argos to a 27-24 win over the Stamps.

2016 | HENRY BURRIS | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

What a way to wrap up our countdown and what a way to end a Hall of Fame career. Despite sustaining an injury just prior to kickoff, a then 41-year-old Burris stepped onto the field and turned back the clock. Burris threw for 461 yards and three touchdowns as Ottawa opened up a huge lead and survived a furious Stampeders comeback. The final touchdown pass of Burris’s career was to Ernest Jackson in overtime to win the REDBLACKS their first and only Grey Cup.